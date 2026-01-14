Worst Decisions the Chiefs Could Make in First Round

The 2026 NFL Draft is still months away, but the Kansas City Chiefs need to take advantage of selecting inside the top 10.

After compiling a 6-11 record this past season, the Chiefs own the ninth-overall pick in the upcoming draft. Kansas City's draft position elevated with Patrick Mahomes suffering a season-ending torn ACL in Week 15. In the three games without Mahomes, the Chiefs averaged 11.3 points per game, losing to the lowly Raiders and Titans during that stretch.

With the Chiefs possessing six picks in this year's draft, here are decisions that would prove to be costly mistakes down the road.

Drafting a Running Back

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates scoring along side Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Kansas City's backfield offered no explosive plays for the offense, with an over-the-hill Kareem Hunt and flash-in-the-pan Isiah Pacheco. Both players are pending free agents this offseason and are unlikely to return to Kansas City in 2026.

The Chiefs need to address the running back position , but that should be executed via free agency and/or utilizing a third- or fourth-round pick. Norte Dame running back Jeremiyah Love has been linked to Kansas City as a possibility, but it simply does not make much sense. The 6-foot-1, 214-pound halfback is an elite talent, but it would be a irresponsible to pass up on a potential pass rusher. Teams have been able to develop running backs selected on the second and third days of the draft.

It is not a premium position, and Kansas City has other needs it should prioritize over the backfield. In general, the Chiefs need to bolster the rushing attack, but they should not use an expensive draft pick to do so.

Trading Up

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With only six selections at its disposal, Kansas City has to remain level-headed and patient. Unlike previous years, the Chiefs do not have to make a drastic move to catapult up the draft board. Kansas City is already in an advantageous spot to land a difference-making player at the ninth pick.

I would not expect general manager Brett Veach to be overly aggressive and trade up with a team in the top 5. The only way this becomes a possibility, is if the Chiefs trade cornerback Trent McDuffie for a first-round pick in return. Even then, Kansas City would be advised to hold onto both picks and improve the roster with multiple top-32 picks.

Additionally, in that hypothetical, it could also be smart to trade that second first-round pick and accumulate additional draft capital. As mentioned, the Chiefs possess six draft picks, so they must remain patient throughout the process.

