Travis Kelce Had the Most Awkward Postgame Interview After Chiefs’ AFC Title Win
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl for a third straight year after beating the Buffalo Bills, 32-29, in a thriller Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.
While Kelce had just two catches for 19 yards in the victory, he was his usual fired-up self during the postgame celebration as once again he took the time to sing to the fans during his interview with Jim Nantz.
Kelce, who normally sings the Beastie Boys' classic Fight for Your Right, busted out some lines to KC & The Sunshine Band's legendary tune, Get Down Tonight. Things got a bit awkward as he yelled "Do a little dance, make a little love" and then wanted the crowd to sing GET DOWN TONIGHT.
That didn't hit the way he had hoped:
Not his best.
The Chiefs will look to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls when they face the Eagles in New Orleans on Feb. 9.