SI

Travis Kelce Had the Most Awkward Postgame Interview After Chiefs’ AFC Title Win

Andy Nesbitt

Travis Kelce was singing again after the Chiefs' win over the Bills.
Travis Kelce was singing again after the Chiefs' win over the Bills. / @NFL
In this story:

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl for a third straight year after beating the Buffalo Bills, 32-29, in a thriller Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

While Kelce had just two catches for 19 yards in the victory, he was his usual fired-up self during the postgame celebration as once again he took the time to sing to the fans during his interview with Jim Nantz.

Kelce, who normally sings the Beastie Boys' classic Fight for Your Right, busted out some lines to KC & The Sunshine Band's legendary tune, Get Down Tonight. Things got a bit awkward as he yelled "Do a little dance, make a little love" and then wanted the crowd to sing GET DOWN TONIGHT.

That didn't hit the way he had hoped:

Not his best.

The Chiefs will look to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls when they face the Eagles in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL