Chiefs' Xavier Worthy Takes a Subtle jab at Texas WR
Kansas City Chiefs' receiver Xavier Worthy was all the talk at last year's NFL Scouting Combine. In his second attempt, Worthy went on to break the 40-yard dash record (4.21 seconds), which was previously held by Eagles' receiver John Ross (4.22 seconds).
However, when you make it atop the throne, there's always going to be people who try to dethrone you. Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond made a confident statement heading into the combine, predicting he'd be able to beat Worthy's 40-yard time.
"I'm going to break the record tomorrow, for sure," Bond said to ESPN. "I anticipate running 4.20 or possibly, if I'm feeling great, I might run a 4.1. I've been running my whole life. I've been one of the fastest my whole life, so I'm going to go out there, and when practice meets preparation, greatness is achieved. So I'm just going to trust my training and put on a show."
Bond did not end up living up to the expectations, notching a fastest time of 4.39 seconds by his second attempt. Yes, a sub-4.4 is still very impressive, Bond's achievements were overshadowed by the fact that many were expecting him to break Worthy's time.
Of course, Worthy took to social media to react to Bond's performance. He posted an instagram story with the caption: "Respect those who come before you," above a re-post of Bond's 40-yard dash video.
Worthy also took to X (formerly Twitter), to say: "There's fast then there's me."
While in no way was this meant to antagonize Isaiah Bond, I think Worthy was just enjoying the fact that he'll have at least another year on the throne. So far, the fastest time by any offensive combine participant was Bond's teammate Matthew Golden, who recorded a time of 4.29 seconds.
Worthy's record remains intact for another year, cementing his legacy as one of the fastest players in NFL history. While Bond’s confidence was admirable, the Combine once again proved that elite speed is rare and difficult to match. With Worthy still holding the crown, it's worth wondering when someone will be able to break the 4.21-second mark.
