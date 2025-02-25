Chiefs Could Become NFL's Fastest Offense With This Pick
During Super Bowl LIX, the Kansas City Chiefs' offense looked slow. With veteran players such as DeAndre Hopkins and Travis Kelce playing most of the snaps (both in their 12th seasons), along with Juju Smith-Schuster and Kareem Hunt getting a majority share, the offense lacked explosiveness. However, there is one player that makes up for all of it: Xavier Worthy.
Worthy came into his rookie season after having a record-breaking Combine performance. On his second 40-yard dash attempt, Worthy broke the record for the fastest time in NFL history. His Texas teammate, Isaiah Bond, looks to be a prime candidate to shatter that record next week in Indianapolis.
ESPN's Matt Miller believes there's a chance Bond could break Xavier Worthy's 40-yard dash record which he set at 4.21 seconds just last year. Before Bond a standout receiver for the Longhorns, he was an accomplished track star for his high school, winning multiple state championships in the 100m and 200m races.
Bond will be 21 come draft night, and he already checks a lot of the boxes that scouts look for: his speed, ability to create separation, and yard after catch are ideal for any NFL team, but especially within Andy Reid's offensive scheme.
A combination of Worthy, Bond, and Rashee Rice is sure to terrorize defenses for the next few years. Their speed would be unmatched, possibly only comparable to the Miami Dolphins with Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane, and Jaylen Waddle.
While Bond is a great deep threat prospect, that's not the only receiver archetyoe that the Chiefs need to add this offseason. With Hopkins, Kelce, and Smith-Schuster po ssibly not returning to KC, the Chiefs will need a physical 'X' receiver, and Bond is severly undersized to play that kind of role. Listed at 5'11 and 180 pounds unofficially, Bond is not the player you wnat to throw contested 50-50 balls to.
If the Chiefs can manage to find that kind of talent elsewhere, pairing Bond with his old Texas teammate could do wonders for improving KC's deep-game, while giving their quarterback Patrick Mahomes the necessary weapons to contend for next year's title.
