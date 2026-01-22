Why Gronk Loves New Chiefs Receivers Coach Chad O’Shea

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Few NFL players know Chad O’Shea better than Rob Gronkowski.

And Gronkowski is a big fan of the new Chiefs’ wide receivers coach, reportedly hired by Andy Reid this week to replace Connor Embree.

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea before Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“He was the wide receivers coach,” Gronkowski told Kay Adams on Wednesday’s edition of Up and Adams, “helped establish that offense, helped that offense grow. He helped those wide receivers be on the same page as Tom Brady.”

Gronkowski first met O’Shea when the Patriots selected the tight end in the second round of the 2010 draft. As Gronkowski established himself as the league’s premier tight end, and O’Shea tutored the wide receivers, the Patriots made six Super Bowl appearances over Gronkowski’s first nine years (2011, 2013-14 and 2016-18).

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate their third quarter touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Randy Moss, Wes Welker and another prominent target

And while O’Shea no doubt helped established veterans Randy Moss and Wes Welker, Gronkowski said the coach was especially helpful to a budding superstar.

“Chad O'Shea is responsible -- I wouldn't say responsible for Randy Moss and Wes Welker’s careers in New England -- I would say he's responsible for Julian Edelman’s career in New England, for sure.”

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is interviewed after winning Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Edelman earned Super Bowl MVP honors the last time O’Shea coached him, 2018, after New England’s 13-3 victory over the Rams.

With O’Shea’s help, Edelman finished his career third in NFL history with 118 postseason receptions, trailing only Travis Kelce (178) and Jerry Rice (151).

Oct 5, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) catches a pass against Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the fourth quarter of a NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images



Perhaps Kelce now has another reason to return for a 14th NFL season with the Chiefs, in addition to the return of former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

After Edelman’s Super Bowl MVP in 2018, Brian Flores brought O’Shea to Miami, where the Dolphins hired Flores as head coach. But Flores fired O’Shea after just one season, and O’Shea spent the last six seasons under Kevin Stefanski as wide receivers coach in Cleveland.

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before the game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

O’Shea likely could’ve chosen to follow Stefanski to Atlanta but, instead, chose Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs – despite never having worked for Reid.

“He was an offensive coordinator before,” Gronkowski said, “but I truly believe that he fits at the wide-receiver position better than any other coach out there. He's a top guy, probably a top three wide-receiver coach in the NFL. There's no doubt about that.

“I'm telling you, his knowledge and the way that he could connect with players as well, it's not just about coaching and knowing about football, and knowing everything inside and out. It's how you connect with these guys, and how can you bring the best out of them, and that's what he does, and that's why he's so great.”

