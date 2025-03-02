Chiefs Can Target Another 1st-Round Wide Receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency in March and then the 2025 NFL Draft in April.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offensive side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
The Chiefs do not have to fill the holes just in free agency. They can also do it in the draft. The Chiefs have done a good job of selecting players, even if they are always in the back end of the draft board. The Chiefs have found a way to improve through the draft and will look to do the same in April.
In last year's NFL Draft the Chiefs traded up to select wide receiver Xavier Worthy, and that has been great for them after one season. Worthy had a great rookie season and will likely be the Chiefs' No. 1 receiver heading into next season.
The Chiefs can make lighting strike twice by taking another talented receiver in the 1st-round of this year's draft.
The Chiefs have a lot of unknowns at the position, and selecting a receiver in the first round will help them have another solid weapon among wide Worthy and give quarterback Patrick Mahomes another target that can go and make plays down the field.
Some receivers that can be available to them at the end of the 1st round are Texas' Matthew Golden, Missouri's Luther Burden III, and Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State.
These three receivers are all talented, and all three will be ready to play right away in the NFL. They will also give the Chiefs a true No. 2 receiver. Any receiver would benefit with Mahomes as their quarterback. Now, we will see if the Chiefs are interested in taking a receiver in April.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.