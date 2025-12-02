How the Chiefs Can Beat the Texans in Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving after just getting back over a .500 record with a win against the Indianapolis Colts. With their Week 13 loss, the Chiefs now must win out if they have any chance of getting to the playoffs.

They take on the Houston Texans in Week 14 at Arrowhead Stadium, looking to begin their winning ways once more. Five of their six wins this season have come in front of Chiefs Kingdom in Kansas City, and to make that six, they're going to have to get past a hot team in the Texans.

In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down how the Chiefs can take down the Houston Texans despite their four-game winning streak.

To Watch Today's Episode, Click Below

The Chiefs have a tall task staring them right in the face, as one loss means their entire season could be over and done with. A loss to the Texans would put the franchise at 6-7, which isn't a favorable record considering the competition in the AFC this season.

When Head Coach Andy Reid was asked about his thoughts on what the Chiefs need to do to win the next five games, the veteran head coach did not show any signs of fear in his voice or his message.

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“I believe that – I believe if you’re coming to me on this, Matt (Derrick), I’m telling you we’re going to go after you every game. That’s how we roll. We’re going to try and tickle your tonsils on every play (and) every game. That’s the attitude that we’re coming in with, and you let the chips fall where they may," Coach Reid said on Monday .

"But at the same time, you have got to make sure you take care of the small things here that we’ve got rolling. We have got to make sure we get rid of some of these mistakes, but there’s not a game that I go into that I don’t think we’re going to get after you.”

The Chiefs have a very favorable offense that ranks within the Top 5 in the National Football League in average total offensive yards per game, and for them to beat Houston, it will be that offense to do so.

Each team the Chiefs have left on their schedule is beatable, especially their division foes in the AFC West.

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Robert Tonyan (85) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to the Chiefs controlling their destiny when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).