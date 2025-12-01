Reid Updates Chiefs’ Injury Situation Along Decimated O-Line

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs survived the first 12 weeks of the season with only three starters missing games due to injury.

Now, they enter a monumental game against Houston having to prepare for three starters potentially sidelined in one unit alone. The Chiefs (6-6) could kick off with the Texans (7-5) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan) with just two of their five Week 1 starters on the offensive line.

“I don't have a ton to give you on where we're at with them,” Andy Reid said Monday afternoon, referring to injured tackles Josh Simmons and Jawaan Taylor, as well as guard Trey Smith. “So, in the injury update, the guys are working to get themselves healthy right now, so everybody's in the process.

“Josh is getting a second evaluation on his wrist, and we'll just see what goes from there. And then the other guys, Trey and JT, all those guys are improving as they go forward here, so we'll see how they do here in the next couple days.”

Patrick Mahomes' blindside protector

Simmons is the most concerning. The Chiefs’ first-round selection this past April, the rookie left Thursday’s loss during the middle of a third-quarter drive and didn’t return. Afterward, in potentially brutal news for Kansas City, the starting left tackle may not return this season.

Insider Ian Rapoport said Thursday night that the blindside protector not only dislocated his wrist but also fractured it. Rapoport said Simmons left AT&T Stadium in a cast and was scheduled for an MRI in Kansas City on Friday. Results of that test are not public, but the fact that Reid didn’t immediately rule him out is encouraging.

Taylor, meanwhile, departed just before halftime on Thursday with what Reid said after was a strained triceps. Jaylon Moore replaced Taylor at right tackle over the final two quarters, and when Simmons left in the third quarter, Wanya Morris replaced him at left tackle.

Three-fifths of the offensive line

Over the last 18 minutes Thursday, three of the Chiefs’ five offensive linemen were backups, including Mike Caliendo, who started at right guard for an injured Smith. That could very well serve as their starting lineup – along with center Creed Humphrey and left guard Kingsley Suamataia – when they go toe-to-toe against the league’s No. 1 defense, Houston, on Sunday.

“I thought the guys that stepped in did a nice job on the offensive line,” Reid said Monday afternoon. “We had three guys that hadn't played in there, but have had opportunities to play where they started, or a couple of them had to come into the game.

“But listen, they've all played in games. They've all started games. And so, we've got trust in them that if called on here, they'll be ready to go.”

Reid didn’t appear optimistic that any of the three linemen could start, including Smith. The Pro Bowl guard reportedly sustained ankle sprains in two places on Nov. 23 against the Colts, and missed the Thanksgiving loss at Dallas.

Other injuries

Meanwhile, defensive end George Karlaftis has battled a thumb injury over the last several weeks and Reid acknowledged that ailment has slowed Karlaftis, who leads the club with five sacks.

Reid also said he was proud of Rashee Rice (hamstring) and Xavier Worthy (ankle) for battling through injury to play the full game in Dallas.

The head coach didn’t mention defensive backs Chris Roland-Wallace (back) and Bryan Cook (ankle) or tight end Noah Gray (concussion). Presumably, the Chiefs will know much more on those players as the team returns to practice Wednesday.

