C.J. Stroud Had Sad Quote After Throwing Four Interceptions in Loss vs. Patriots

C.J. Stroud didn’t play his best game on Sunday against the Patriots. In fact, it was one of the worst games of his career.

Stroud threw four interceptions against New England as the Texans crashed out of the playoffs in the divisional round, 28–16. All four of his picks came before halftime, and despite not turning the ball over as much in the second half, Houston only managed six points in the final two quarters, and none in the fourth.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Stroud was his own harshest critic. He didn’t mince words when discussing his performance not only on Sunday, but throughout the season as a whole.

#Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud reflects and takes accountability 'I let people down and that hurts. I take full responsibility' @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/kaD53GKKmI — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 19, 2026

“When I look back on it, I feel like I let people down, and I’m not happy with that. It hurts. I’m not used to it. I didn’t play my best this year, but I’m going to respond, I’m going to keep my chest out and my chin up high,” Stroud said.

In the game, Stroud completed 20 of 47 passes for 212 yards, one touchdown and four picks. He made some unfortunate history on Sunday night, becoming the first player since Kerry Collins in 1998 to throw four interceptions and complete less than 43% of his passes in a game. He’s also the first player ever with five interceptions and five fumbles in a single postseason, despite only playing in two playoff games this year.

The Texans’ defense played a great game on Sunday. It forced three turnovers against the Patriots and kept things close despite frequently being on the field in the first half. In the end, it was Stroud’s struggles that ultimately kept Houston from securing its place in the AFC championship. He acknowledged as much, and expressed remorse for a lackluster showing in the postseason and on Sunday in particular.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated