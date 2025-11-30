How the Chiefs Looked Like Themselves Again

Uncharacteristic. That's the best one-word way to describe the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025. They steep themselves in penalties, and couldn't establish or hold on to a lead to save their lives. They have looked nothing like the dynasty that has endured multiple seasons and is responsible for multiple Super Bowls.

This was all the case until their overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts . It doesn't change how odd this season has gone for them, but it does change the trajectory for the remainder of the season. This team went from potentially missing the playoffs to being the most dangerous 7th seed in NFL history.

Have They Gotten Their Mojo Back?

Zachary Pereles is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he broke down five things he liked and disliked about Week 12 in the NFL. One of the things he liked was the Chiefs getting their mojo back, as they couldn't have chosen a better time to start playing like themselves again.

"Then the Chiefs became the Chiefs. The defense got a three-and-out, and the Chiefs scored and got the two-point conversion on the ensuing drive. The teams traded scoreless possessions. Then Kansas City did what they had so often done -- but had failed to do this season -- and converted when they had to have it: a 15-play, 87-yard drive. Unsurprisingly, it was Patrick Mahomes getting it started", said Pereles.

The Chiefs had started off this game like they have any other this season, with a bullet hole in their foot and a smoking gun in their hand. However, Patrick Mahomes came up when it mattered the most, and that's the difference between the Chiefs and other teams. Mahomes has more rings than some franchises combined. There's no other team in the league that has their championship pedigree right now.

"Then the defense got another three-and-out to start overtime, and Mahomes led another one of those lengthy, agonizing-for-the-defense drives: 12 plays, 81 yards and a game-winning Harrison Butker kick. Mahomes making big plays late? Check. The defense taking away what the opponent does best (Jonathan Taylor had just 58 rushing yards.)? Check. The Chiefs looked like themselves again, and just in the nick of time".

The road ahead doesn't become any easier for the Chiefs, but this was a win that needed to happen for them to tackle those opponents with momentum. Nobody in the league wants to see this team at its best, and this team has yet to reach its full potential. They'll have to face the Dallas Cowboys next week, who are red-hot, and it'll be a benchmark game to see if they've truly locked in or not.

