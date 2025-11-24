What the Chiefs Proved in Week 12
The Kansas City Chiefs won in an overtime thriller, 23 - 20, over the Indianapolis Colts, to improve their record to 6 - 5, and keep them alive in the playoff race. This victory prevented their two-game losing streak from continuing and should give them a boost of confidence moving forward.
This game was far from perfect for the Chiefs, but it showed that this team is capable of coming out on top in close games. This was a size-up game between two of the brightest contenders in the AFC, and the Chiefs' championship pedigree gave them the edge.
Mahomes Magic Is Back
The Chiefs were previously 0 - 5 in one-score games. It was a complete 180 from the identity this team had created for itself in 2024 and in previous seasons. This win proves that their magic isn't completely deleted, and if they heat up at the right time, nobody's going to want to face them in the first round of the playoffs.
Patrick Mahomes didn't throw for a touchdown, but his arm is what allowed them to stay in this game despite them only crossing the endzone. His early tipped ball interception set them back early, but they never quit fighting and just chipped away at the lead with field goal after field goal.
That was their bread and butter before, and if this is what it's going to take for them to handle their grueling schedule ahead, then the Chiefs have to hope their defense can play at this level for the remainder of the season and beyond.
They shut one of the most high-powered offenses in the league down, with Jonathan Taylor being a non-factor all game. This was only the 5th time this season Taylor didn't score a touchdown, and the second time he's had less than 60 rushing yards.
The Chiefs proved that their dynasty isn't over, and that they have just as much of a chance to win the Super Bowl as the teams with records that exceed theirs. Next on their schedule is a trip to Dallas to face the Dallas Cowboys, a team coming off a last-second win of their own against the Philadelphia Eagles.
It'll be another benchmark test for a team looking to regain some of the respect they lost in their multiple losses this season. They'll have to pray for the downfall of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans, as those are the teams they're competing the most with for that last spot in the playoff standings.
