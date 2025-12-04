Chiefs Need to Re-Sign This 2026 Free Agent

The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of work to do if they want to see their season continue past the regular season. But holding a 6-6 record and needing to win out in their final five games is a task that could force some to start looking at pending free agents the franchise has to decide on.

Some Chiefs stars could walk this offseason if the franchise doesn't find itself fighting for a Super Bowl championship, while others may believe they have found a home in Kansas City. Regardless, at the end of the day, the front office will need to do what's best for business when it comes to free agents.

Who's Most Must Keep?

Among the Chiefs' 2026 possible free agents , one stands out above the rest defensively, and that's linebacker Leo Chenal. Chenal has been having a strong 2025 campaign and has only improved since donning a Chiefs uniform for the first time back in 2022.

This season with the Chiefs, Chenal has posted 52 total tackles, setting a new career-high in 29 assisted tackles, collecting his first career interception, and has five stuffs. Going into Week 14, Chenal should be a prime defensive piece in the Chiefs' hunt for the playoffs.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

In fact, Pro Football Focus recently released an article highlighting the top free agents to hit the market in 2026, which featured Chenal listed at No. 10.

"Chenal has been steady since entering the league in 2022, earning PFF grades above 70.0 in each of his first three full seasons and topping 81.0 in each of the last two," PFF contributors wrote.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) celebrates after an interception during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"He sits at a 75.0 overall grade through Week 12 — 15th among 90 qualifiers — with balanced production in run defense (74.7) and coverage (73.8), allowing just 111 yards on nine catches while snagging an interception and holding quarterbacks to a 70.8 passer rating on throws into his coverage, the fifth-best mark at the position."

Chenal holds an 87.4 overall PFF grade, which places him highly compared to other linebackers. While he might not be the type of linebacker to collect 100 or more total tackles like Nick Bolton, he is a player the Chiefs have seen grow and should want to see continue to grow as a Chief.

The upside Chenal possesses should be one that the Chiefs should see and definitely want to obtain long-term. After all, several defensive players are set to become free agents for Kansas City. Why not keep a player who's just now making slightly over $3 million this year?

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Chiefs when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here)