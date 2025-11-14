Where Top Chiefs 2026 Free Agents Stand by Position
The Kansas City Chiefs have a handful of free agents who will hit the market after the 2025 campaign. Obviously, each member of the Chiefs organization is focused on the season at hand and clawing back in the AFC West division, but halfway through the season can bring these type of conversations to light.
Depending on how the rest of the Chiefs' regular season campaign unfolds will dictate how many players and who has the best chance at returning for the future. But when looking at each position group in the NFL and the free agents who are supposed to hit the market, how many Chiefs are Top 10?
According to Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network, the Chiefs have a handful of players who could easily be Top 10 candidates at their positions in free agency. Here are those who made the list.
RB: Isiah Pacheco - 9th Best Available Option
Isiah Pacheco has seen his Chiefs journey take a turn these last two seasons. The former seventh-round draft pick made his impact known in his first two seasons with the franchise, but from last season and so far this year, Pacheco doesn't have the same explosiveness he once had.
Depending on how the Chiefs want to approach their offseason, Pacheco will need to have a stellar second half for the front office to consider bringing him back. Perhaps Pacheco is one of those players who just needs a change of scenery to succeed.
TE: Travis Kelce - 6th Best Available Option
It's very hard to imagine Travis Kelce playing for another National Football League franchise, as he's donned a Chiefs uniform since day one in his career. While he may be the sixth-best option, Kelce's future is still up in the air, as age continues to show.
Regardless, Kelce has done the best he can to help this franchise succeed this season, leading in receiving yards. If Kelce decides to return to the NFL in 2026, it would likely be with the Chiefs.
LB: Leo Chenal - 3rd Best Available Option
The former third-round pick has made his impact known since he first donned a Chiefs uniform in 2022. So far this season, Chenal is playing above the average linebacker, with a PFF overall grade of 71.5.
Chenal is a prime option for the defense to look to extend for the next few years. Still young, just turning 25 years old, Chenal could be a player the Chiefs look to pair alongside Nick Bolton for the remainder of Bolton's contract extension.
CB: Jaylen Watson - No 1 Best Available Option
Jaylen Watson is setting himself up nicely for a healthy contract at season's end. Through nine games, Watson has collected 39 total tackles, one sack, and four passes defended. His market value is already considerably high, but with a stellar second half, it could only increase.
Watson is ranked above the likes of Jamel Dean of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Riq Woolen of the Seattle Seahawks.
