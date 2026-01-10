Chiefs Have Major Questions to Answer This Offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs did not have the season they wanted. There were a lot of different things that did not go their way that in the past did. It was hard for them to come back in games, and at times, they did not have the same offense and defense that we are used to them having.

That comes with a lot of different things and especially when you make a run as they did to three straight Super Bowls. That takes a lot on the body and mind for any football player.

There was not a lot of good that came from the season that the Chiefs just had. One thing they could take is the time they now have to make the adjustments this offseason. The Chiefs have not had an offseason like the one that has started for them.

They now have a full offseason to look at the franchise as a whole and look at what they need to adjust for next season. That is going to be a major key for this team if they want to get to the playoffs next season.

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach walks down the hill to the fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs: Get the salary cap out of the red

"This is not a sexy prospect for the team that, at this time last year, was trying to three-peat in the Super Bowl," said Henry McKenna of FOX Sports.

"But that push for history cost them dearly this offseason when they’ll be $52 million over the cap. That’s why their goal should be to get healthy physically (Mahomes’ ACL), emotionally (did anyone else feel a lack of fire in 2025?) and financially (again: $52 million in the red). Now, Chiefs fans will probably say: Just restructure Mahomes! It’ll be fine!"

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks to the field against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"Sure, it will get the Chiefs out of the red. But it will also kick those financial strains down the road when they hope to kickstart the second era of their dynasty. That second era won’t work with many of the pieces in place."

"This should be an offseason of turnover, perhaps including Travis Kelce’s retirement. General manager Brett Veach will have to tread carefully as he brings a new world order to Kansas City over the next two years. Because, yes, that’s how long it could take to fix this financial issue.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

