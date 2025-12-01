Travis Kelce Remains the Chiefs’ Best in This Area

The Kansas City Chiefs' offense in 2025 has been one of the more consistent things for the franchise. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes sits near the top in the league in passing yards, and the Chiefs are averaging 25.4 per game, which typically is more than enough to get a win in the NFL.

However, the Chiefs hold a 6-6 record going into Week 14 against the Houston Texans, and the Chiefs' offense is going to need to come alive if they want to win. One player in particular who has been everything the franchise has needed this season is Travis Kelce, despite being past his prime.

In fact, Kelce sits within the Top 10 in the National Football League in yards after catch, ranking eighth with 375 yards. Kelce sits behind the likes of Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers, Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions, and Tyler Warren of the Indianapolis Colts.

Should the Chiefs Rejoice or Raise Concerns?

At the end of the season, Kelce will need to decide whether or not he will be returning to the Chiefs in 2026. With that question mark hanging over the head of the organization, it's both a blessing and a curse that the veteran contemplating retirement is still leading the Chiefs in a very important offensive category.

Yes, it's nice for the nostalgia aspect that a legend of the game has continued to find his stride in the offense and continues to keep up with some of the league's best. But, it is a tad concerning that the likes of Rashee Rice or Xavier Worthy aren't in his position, considering they're "the future" of the franchise.

Rice ranks 18th, which is very impressive all things considered, but the next closest Chief in this category is rookie running back Brashard Smith, ranking 56th with 202 yards after catches. Veteran leadership is prevalent, but come 2026, and the uncertainty of Kelce returning, then these expectations and all that weight will rest on Rice's shoulders.

The Chiefs' offense has all the players to be successful, with a mixture of both veterans and players still finding their footing. That being said, Kansas City will need its offensive players to lead the franchise to victories if it wants to make the playoffs this season.

Kelce has earned seniority on this team, so don't be surprised if he continues to be the yards after catch machine, but it should be something that others are looking at and wondering how they can improve in this statistic.

