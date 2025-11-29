The Tough Truth the Kansas City Chiefs Must Face

The Kansas City Chiefs have to bite the bullet and understand the position they're in. After losing to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13, on Thanksgiving, the juggernauts of the AFC and the entire National Football League face the harsh truth of being in trouble.

Currently sitting with a 6-6 record and placing in third in the AFC West division behind both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs have to win every remaining game to feel they have a chance at making the playoffs. Missing the playoffs is something the Chiefs haven't done since Patrick Mahomes took over as quarterback.

Analyst's Thoughts

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) catches a pass for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trikweze Bridges (25) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Following the defeat, analyst Rich Eisen took to the microphone to address the state and the reality the Chiefs find themselves in. He said what everyone was thinking, even if some fans of Chiefs Kingdom haven't given up hope just yet.

"The Kansas City Chiefs are in trouble with six losses now. 6-6 We were going into last week saying that Mahomes has never been .500 this late in the season. We're now going into next week, Week 14 of the NFL season, with the Kansas City Chiefs at 6-6 with pretty much everybody still there," Eisen said.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce puts on his helmet getting ready to take the field during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"My goodness, are the Chiefs in trouble because 6-6 in thisAFC right now. 6-5 was the ten-seed. I have no idea what 6-6 is going to look like by the end of the week. And they have lost to the Bills and they have lost to the Jaguars and they have lost to the Chargers who going into week 13 Sunday are all your wild card teams. have lost to the Broncos who are doing cartwheels right now."

The Remaining Schedule

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Chiefs take on the Houston Texans when they hit the field again. Luckily for them, they will host the game at Arrowhead, the place they've won five of their games this season. The Chargers come into town in Week 15 to battle the Chiefs for the first time since Week 1.

The Tennessee Titans, Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders round out the schedule for the regular season for the Chiefs. Out of those three teams named, the Chiefs should be able to beat both the Titans and the Raiders, who collectively have a 3-19 record going into Week 13.

Going into the season, many believed the Chiefs' dynasty ended with the Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and if they miss the playoffs, another conversation to have if that comes.

