Ranking the Chiefs’ Top Five Offensive Contributors Through 13 Weeks

The Kansas City Chiefs' offense has been through the wringer this season. Starting the season with players unavailable and relying on Patrick Mahomes in the rushing attack, it's almost a miracle that the Chiefs are 6-6. It's strongly because of these top five offensive contributors.

Through Week 13, 12 games, Pro Football Focus has laid out who's been the top five offensive contributors for the Chiefs, featuring several of the top recognizable names on the Chiefs roster . These rankings stand for players who have played in 300 snaps.

5. RB Kareem Hunt

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

On a team that has had its ups and downs when it comes to the rushing game this season, veteran running back Kareem Hunt has been very reliable, as he always has been when donning a Chiefs uniform.

Through 12 games played , Hunt leads the Chiefs in rushing yards with 515, and holds a Pro Football Focus overall grade of 74.4. He's scored seven touchdowns this year, but has only had one run go longer than 20 yards. At the end of the day, Hunt ranks 17th out of 59 running backs in the eyes of PFF.

4. QB Patrick Mahomes

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' franchise player, the quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, has been the backbone for the franchise again. In 12 games played, Mahomes ranks highly compared to other quarterbacks in the National Football League.

Through 12 games, Mahomes has collected 3,238 passing yards, has tossed 22 touchdowns, has been intercepted seven times, and holds a passer rating of 96.5. Holding an overall grade of 76.4 by PFF standards, Mahomes ranks as the 12th-best QB out of 40 who qualify, and is the Chiefs' fourth-best player this year.

3. TE Travis Kelce

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The veteran tight end has made the most of what could be his final season in the NFL. Travis Kelce leads the Chiefs in receiving yards with 719 and set a new franchise record in touchdowns scored this season. Safe to say he's still a reliable player for the franchise, despite age.

In 12 games played, Kelce ranks as the third-best offensive Chiefs player in the eyes of PFF, with an overall grade of 76.7, ranking him within the Top 10 out of qualified tight ends.

2. WR Rashee Rice

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs against the Indianapolis Colts in overtime at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Despite not playing in as many games as others, Rashee Rice has been the firestarter for the Chiefs on the offensive side of the football. Collecting 486 receiving yards through six games and 42 receptions, Rice proves why he's the best offensive player on the receiving side of the ball.

According to PFF, Rice has earned an overall grade of 80.4 in 313 offensive snaps. If Rice had been playing all season long, his grade could have been impacted, but for what it's worth, he passes the 300 minimum snap qualifications for these standings. He ranks as the 14th-best WR out of 126.

1. C Creed Humphrey

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) takes the field prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The strongest offensive lineman the Chiefs have, Creed Humphrey, is reigning supreme over the rest of the offensive roster as the best player through 13 weeks. Humphrey has played in 816 offensive snaps and has been highly successful.

Through 12 games, Humphrey ranks as the best center in the NFL, holds an overall grade of 90.7, and should have been on every Chiefs fan's "Things We're Thankful for on Thanksgiving" list.

