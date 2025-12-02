What 5 Tryout Offensive Tackles Means for Battered Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NFL’s transaction wire on Monday shed light on the Chiefs’ offensive-tackle situation, and it wasn’t good.

Five free-agent tackles kicked off their week in Kansas City, working out for the Chiefs on Monday. The Chiefs brough in Zach Banner, Nicholas Petit-Frere, D’Ante Smith, Zachary Thomas and Matt Waletzko.

It’s an indication that the Chiefs are preparing to play at least one game without both starters at the position, left tackle Josh Simmons (wrist) and right tackle Jawaan Taylor (triceps). The Chiefs had to play much of the second half last week with not only backups at those spots, but also a backup at right guard, where Mike Caliendo started in place of an injured Trey Smith (ankle).

None of those three injured starters are certain to play against Houston and the NFL’s No. 1 defense, Andy Reid indicated Monday.

No updates from head coach

“I don't have a ton to give you on where we're at with them,” the head coach said. “So, in the injury update, the guys are working to get themselves healthy right now. So, everybody's in the process.

“Josh is getting a second evaluation on his wrist, and we'll just see what goes from there. And then the other guys, Trey and JT, all those guys are improving as they go forward here, so we'll see how they do here in the next couple days.”

In the next couple of days, the Chiefs are hoping they don’t have to end Simmons’ season. Kanas City’s first-round selection this past April, the rookie departed Thursday’s loss during the middle of a third-quarter drive and didn’t return.

Thursday night, in potentially brutal news for Kansas City, insider Ian Rapoport said that the rookie dislocated and fractured his wrist.

Taylor has a strained triceps, Reid said, an injury that sidelined him the entire second half. The fact that the muscle is strained and not torn is hopefully an indication that the veteran right tackle won’t go on injured reserve.

Moore already has four starts under belt

Jaylon Moore replaced Taylor at right tackle over the final two quarters, and when Simmons left, Wanya Morris replaced him at left tackle over the game’s final 18 minutes. If the Chiefs do have to start backups at both tackles, they may want to review how Buffalo beat Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Bills also played without both starters at tackle.

“Yeah, Wanya went in and had a chance to play in the game,” Reid said Monday, “and I thought after those first couple plays, he really settled in and did a nice did a nice job there.”

Moore, an unrestricted free agent who backed up Trent Williams in San Francisco from 2021-24, figures to start at either left or right tackle when Kansas City (6-6) hosts Houston (7-5) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).

Moore filled in nicely for Simmons over four starts while the rookie tended to personal family matters earlier in the year, but the Chiefs also had Taylor during those four games.

Rookie Esa Pole, who earned his first practice-squad elevation last week but was inactive for the game, is another option. So is untested Chu Godrick, another practice-squad player. Neither tackle – both of whom entered the league as undrafted free agents – has played an NFL game.

