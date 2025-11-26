Chiefs' Elevate Fascinating Rookie OL Esa Pole

ARLINGTON, Texas – Esa Pole may not sleep on Wednesday night. The journey to his first NFL game looks a lot like the Six Flags thrill rides he’ll see next to AT&T Stadium.

He officially earned a seat on that team bus Wednesday, when the Chiefs elevated him from the practice squad along with veteran safety Mike Edwards.

That means Pole, one of few NFL players who never played football in high school, is expected to make his NFL debut when the Chiefs visit Dallas on Thanksgiving (3:30 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

One of the more unique football foundations in recent league history began with a bit of family conflict in the summer of 2021. A year out of high school, he enrolled at Chabot Community College in Hayward, Calif., before moving to Washington State in 2023.

A 6-7, 319-pound lineman, Pole is expected to be active on Thursday because Pro Bowler Trey Smith is expected to miss multiple weeks with an ankle injury. Mike Caliendo will start at right guard, and Pole should dress as a reserve, potentially playing on special teams.

From Kansas City to New York and ... back to Kansas City

Pole signed with the Chiefs after going undrafted in April and spent the entire offseason with Kansas City. He nearly made the team in the final roster reduction, but instead got claimed on waiver by the New York Jets.

But Pole couldn’t capitalize on a great opportunity when a torn triceps ended Alijah Vera-Tucker’s season. Hampered by an ankle injury, Pole was inactive in Week 1 against Pittsburgh and never got back into the Jets’ offensive line. New York waived him seven weeks into the season and, once he cleared waivers, the Chiefs pounced on him Oct. 25.

Edwards to fill void left by Roland-Wallace

Edwards, a 5-10, 205-pound safety out of Kentucky, was released in August at the final roster reduction but re-signed with the Chiefs as a practice-squad veteran. This marks his first elevation this season and Kansas City will need him on both special teams and in coverage because Chris Roland-Wallace is out with lower-back soreness.

Edwards, who won a Super Bowl against Kansas City when he played for the Buccaneers in 2020, had signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract to return to the Chiefs in April as an unrestricted free agent.

Tampa Bay’s third-round selection in the 2019 draft, Edwards has eight career interceptions, three of which he’s returned for touchdowns.

NFL rules allow practice-squad players up to three standard gameday elevations before teams must either release them or sign them to the 53-man roster.

