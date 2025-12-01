How the Chiefs Can Learn From the Bills During Playoff Push

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Sometimes, MVP quarterbacks find ways to overcome steep adversity.

Josh Allen did it on Sunday. Playing an entire game without both starting offensive tackles – a situation in which the Chiefs could find themselves this week against the Texans -- Allen led Buffalo to a resounding 26-7 win at Pittsburgh.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) defends during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

With injuries sidelining Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown, the Bills saw Alec Anderson and Ryan Van Demark – a pair of former college free agents – protect the reigning MVP and allow him just enough time to dissect the Steelers defense, a defense that included T.J. Watt.

“It’s so cool,” said Allen, who wasn’t sacked and finished 15 of 23 for 123 yards with a touchdown and interception. “Again, those are two guys that you never, ever have to worry about their work ethic or their want or their love for their teammates.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) rushes as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) defends during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

“They continue to grind and, again, like I said earlier, they’ve been kind of the offensive jumbo tackle, swing-tackle type situations. But they did not blink tonight. And for us to go in there against that defensive-line unit, that’s some special stuff, and I could not be more proud of them.”

Inspiration from Buffalo

The Chiefs should be encouraged by the Bills’ effort, because in order to beat the Texans without both starting offensive tackles, and potentially starting right guard Trey Smith, the Chiefs will need to get creative.

That’s what Buffalo did on Sunday. The Bills didn’t rely solely on their passing game, getting both a touchdown pass and touchdown run from Allen. Buffalo also got complementary help from its defense, with Joey Bosa’s strip sack of Aaron Rodgers and ensuing scoop-and-score from Christian Benford. No doubt, Kansas City will need something similar to beat Houston.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia (76) and offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) at the line of scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Houston’s defense – which comes to Kansas City on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan) – isn’t just stellar in keeping opponents from moving the ball and scoring points. The Texans are also formidable against the run (91.7 yards allowed per game, fourth in the league).

However, the Texans have been susceptible over their last two games. Buffalo’s James Cook averaged 6.8 yards per carry (116 yards on 17 attempts) against Houston’s defense in Week 12. And on Sunday at Indianapolis, Jonathan Taylor averaged 4.0 yards per attempt (85 yards, 21 carries).

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) reacts in the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Perhaps the Chiefs can get another productive day from Kareem Hunt, the AFC’s Week 12 Offensive Player of the Week, even if it’s not as productive as Cook’s 144 yards on 32 carries to help the Bills beat Pittsburgh without both starting tackles.

The Bills, who sustained a disappointing loss at Houston on a Thursday night in Week 12, also had a mini-bye to recoup and brainstorm creative ways to beat the Steelers. The Chiefs also had a mini-bye after their 31-28 loss at Dallas on Thursday.

