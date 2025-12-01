How the Chiefs Can Learn From the Bills During Playoff Push
In this story:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Sometimes, MVP quarterbacks find ways to overcome steep adversity.
Josh Allen did it on Sunday. Playing an entire game without both starting offensive tackles – a situation in which the Chiefs could find themselves this week against the Texans -- Allen led Buffalo to a resounding 26-7 win at Pittsburgh.
With injuries sidelining Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown, the Bills saw Alec Anderson and Ryan Van Demark – a pair of former college free agents – protect the reigning MVP and allow him just enough time to dissect the Steelers defense, a defense that included T.J. Watt.
“It’s so cool,” said Allen, who wasn’t sacked and finished 15 of 23 for 123 yards with a touchdown and interception. “Again, those are two guys that you never, ever have to worry about their work ethic or their want or their love for their teammates.
“They continue to grind and, again, like I said earlier, they’ve been kind of the offensive jumbo tackle, swing-tackle type situations. But they did not blink tonight. And for us to go in there against that defensive-line unit, that’s some special stuff, and I could not be more proud of them.”
Inspiration from Buffalo
The Chiefs should be encouraged by the Bills’ effort, because in order to beat the Texans without both starting offensive tackles, and potentially starting right guard Trey Smith, the Chiefs will need to get creative.
That’s what Buffalo did on Sunday. The Bills didn’t rely solely on their passing game, getting both a touchdown pass and touchdown run from Allen. Buffalo also got complementary help from its defense, with Joey Bosa’s strip sack of Aaron Rodgers and ensuing scoop-and-score from Christian Benford. No doubt, Kansas City will need something similar to beat Houston.
Houston’s defense – which comes to Kansas City on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan) – isn’t just stellar in keeping opponents from moving the ball and scoring points. The Texans are also formidable against the run (91.7 yards allowed per game, fourth in the league).
However, the Texans have been susceptible over their last two games. Buffalo’s James Cook averaged 6.8 yards per carry (116 yards on 17 attempts) against Houston’s defense in Week 12. And on Sunday at Indianapolis, Jonathan Taylor averaged 4.0 yards per attempt (85 yards, 21 carries).
Perhaps the Chiefs can get another productive day from Kareem Hunt, the AFC’s Week 12 Offensive Player of the Week, even if it’s not as productive as Cook’s 144 yards on 32 carries to help the Bills beat Pittsburgh without both starting tackles.
The Bills, who sustained a disappointing loss at Houston on a Thursday night in Week 12, also had a mini-bye to recoup and brainstorm creative ways to beat the Steelers. The Chiefs also had a mini-bye after their 31-28 loss at Dallas on Thursday.
Attention, Chiefs Kingdom: We don’t want you miss what’s next regarding your favorite team. Sign up for our absolutely FREE newsletter, sent with the latest information each day. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert