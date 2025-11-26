The Kansas City Chiefs picked up a huge comeback win in Week 12 to keep their playoff hopes well and alive in the AFC. That was just the first step that this team is looking to take to get a playoff spot this season. It has not been a pretty season or one we are used to seeing from the Chiefs.

But if there is one team you never should count out and one you do not want to see in the playoffs, because with their experience. The Chiefs in the playoffs are a whole different team.

The Chiefs are a game above .500 and are looking to make it two in a row on Thanksgiving. They are traveling to Dallas to face the Cowboys in what could be the most-watched regular-season game in NFL history. All eyes will be on this one. This game will feel like a playoff game because the Cowboys are also playing for a playoff spot. There is little to no room for error for these two teams. A showdown is coming for two teams on Thanksgiving.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) greets fans after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today called the Chiefs, winners of Week 12 after their overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts. It did not look good for the Chiefs through three quarterbacks. But in that fourth and overtime, everything was clicking for the Chiefs, and that is what they're looking for the rest of the season.

Kansas City Chiefs' playoff outlook

"Regressions to the mean typically are supposed to result in the affected party landing somewhere close to, well ... the mean. Instead, the Chiefs have swung from one polarity to the other on one-score games, going from 12-0 last year to 0-5 prior to Sunday. The result was a 5-5 mark that didn't fully capture the capabilities of this year's team.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

In what could be an inflection point for Kansas City's season, the team finally rediscovered the late-game edge that had eluded it so far in 2025, squeezing out a 23-20 overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts. Between Patrick Mahomes leading a methodical march in crunch time and the defense ramping up the pressure late, the Chiefs at least somewhat resembled previous championship-caliber editions and how they were able to close out contests.

If the Chiefs can handle a critical three-week stretch that brings tilts with the Cowboys, Texans and Chargers, they could find themselves in prime position for another postseason run – even if it's as a wild-card entrant."

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meet on field after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Kansas City Chiefs when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).