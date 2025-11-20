Concerns Mounting Over This Chief’s Lack of Production
When looking at the Kansas City Chiefs roster on paper, they possess players who should make the fanbase confident in who they send out every game. But when looking at the production, this season has seen its ups and downs for several members donning a Chiefs uniform.
The Chiefs hold a 5-5 record through Week 11, and despite the record, a handful of players have been the main contributors to the success. But those same players could be holding the team back as well.
When it comes to one player who seemed poised for a bigger role in 2025 following the 2024 season who hasn't seen luck on his side has been tight end Noah Gray. Gray has seen his production increase each season since debuting in the National Football League, but this season has told a different story.
Noah Gray's 2025 Thus Far: A Breakdown
Gray has played in each game for the Chiefs this season, but his production, which has increased, has taken a step back. Collecting 13 receptions in 24 targets, something he was much better at in 2024, and recording 107 receiving yards and zero touchdowns isn't dropping anyone's jaw.
Last season, according to Pro Football Focus, Gray was ranked as a Top 10 tight end, holding the spot at eight, in PFF metrics, with an overall grade of 74.2. Travis Kelce's 2024 season had some thinking he'd retire this past offseason, but his involvement hasn't wavered this season, which directly impacts Gray.
While Kelce has seniority over Gray and is a legendary tight end, it makes sense as to why head coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes continue to want to work Kelce into the offensive scheme. However, his not being the player he once was, while still getting the workload he had when he was, could be an issue holding the Chiefs' offense back.
Gray should be finding himself more involved as the season is headed for the home stretch. If Gray and Kelce can both be as impactful as Gray was in 2024, and how Kelce has played as of late, there's a chance for this franchise to chase down a playoff spot, which they don't hold going into Week 12.
As far as Gray is concerned, following this season, he'll be the top tight end already signed for the 2026 campaign, as Kelce becomes a free agent at season's end. Gray is under contract with the Chiefs until 2027.
