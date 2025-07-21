Strongest Position Group for the Chiefs on Offense
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to upgrade their offense heading into next season. Last season was not a good showing for the offense, and they will look to change that to get to where they want to be at the end of the 2025 season. In Kansas City, they are playing for Super Bowls. They do not play for anything else. They want to get another Super Bowl after falling short last season.
Next season, the Chiefs want to get things rolling in the right direction and fast. They want to be the team that starts fast and dominates their opponent. That is something that they did not do last season. Yes, they would have 15 games last season, but a lot of those came down to one possession. The Chiefs want to change that next season. They want to be explosive in many ways.
One of the ways is on the offensive side of the ball. Their offense is looking to be much improved, and they made some moves to improve it this offseason. The big question for the Chiefs' offense next season is their offensive line. That was a problem last season, but they feel confident heading into the new season that they have that fixed.
They will also have question marks at their playmaking positions on offense. They do not know what they are going to get out of their wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs. One thing we do know is that they have the best head coach in the NFL with Andy Reid and the best quarterback in the league with Patrick Mahomes.
Heading into the new season, the best position group on the offseason side of the ball is the quarterback position, and most of it has to do with Patrick Mahomes. Mahome is the only thing on the offensive side of the ball that you know is going to bring it each week. You know what you are going to get from Mahomes. That is why it is the strongest heading into the new season.
Even at that, Mahomes is going to need help next season because he cannot do it all on his own. The Chiefs are going to have to give him something on offense.
