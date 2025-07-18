Intriguing Storyline for the Kansas City Chiefs for 2025 Campaign
The Kansas City Chiefs had history in their sights this past February as they stood across from the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. With a Chiefs victory, they would have become the first NFL franchise to win three consecutive Super Bowl championships. However, their bid for history came up short.
The Chiefs got embarrassed by the Eagles by the final score of 40-22. And while the final linescore doesn't look too bad, the game was really never close, as the Chiefs' offense faltered and their defense couldn't hold its own.
Going into the offseason with their first Super Bowl defeat since the 2023 campaign. The front office was aggressive in both free agency and through the 2025 NFL Draft. Adding several new players and reuniting with some old faces this offseason, the Chiefs are looking to be as dominant as they have been in years past.
So much so that the word "revenge" has been tossed around all offseason. The Chiefs still have history on the horizon if they can make it to the Super Bowl again this season, but it's a long road ahead before they can think of that.
With revenge being the theme for the storyline, Peter Schrager gave his top five storylines going into the new campaign, which featured this Chiefs storyline as the headliner.
"Thoroughly and utterly embarrassed in the Super Bowl. Mortifying performance from this team. We were talking dynasty. We were talking the first team to ever three repeat in the Super Bowl era and they laid an all-time egg on the biggest of stages," Schrager said on First Take.
"Do the Chiefs respond and get off the mat? Is this Patrick Mahomes doing his last chance, last dance, Michael Jordan in the wait room the day after losing to the Pistons? Or is this window closed and Mahomes and Kelce are a thing of yesteryear?
So long as the Chiefs' offense can stay healthy, and if the defense can maintain what they did last season into this season, revenge could easily be on the table. The biggest sense of revenge for the Chiefs comes in Week 2 as they host the Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in a Super Bowl LIX rematch.
