Skip to main content

BREAKING: Colts Select Youngstown State TE Andrew Ogletree in Round 6, Pick 192

The Colts have selected Youngstown State tight end Andrew Ogletree with the 192nd-overall pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

The Indianapolis Colts have selected Youngstown State tight end Andrew Ogletree in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 192nd-overall pick.

He is the second tight end that the Colts have selected in this draft, also adding Jelani Woods out of Virginia in the third round.

Ogletree is yet another highly athletic prospect with nice size.

Ogletree joins a Colts tight end room featuring Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Woods, Farrod Green, Eli Wolf, Michael Jacobson, and Nikola Kalinic.

The Colts previously selected Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce with the 53rd pick, Virginia tight end Jelani Woods with the 73rd pick, Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann with the 77th pick, Maryland safety Nick Cross with the 96th pick, and Missouri State defensive tackle Eric Johnson with the 159th pick.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Here are the Colts' remaining selections:

  • 6:216
  • 7:239

What do you think of this pick? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

The Indy Draft Guide is here! Get your copy today!

Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann of Central Michigan (76) works with a coach during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Draft

New Colts Lineman Talks Learning Football in Austria, Changing Positions

By Jake Arthur1 hour ago
Sep 4, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Missouri State Bears defensive lineman Eric Johnson (93) reaches out to try and stop Oklahoma State Cowboys running back LD Brown (0) during the third quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State Cowboys beat Missouri State Bears 23-16.
Draft

BREAKING: Colts Select Missouri State DT Eric Johnson in Round 5, Pick 159

By Jake Arthur1 hour ago
Sep 4, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers tight end Jelani Woods (0) warms up before the game against William & Mary Tribe at Scott Stadium.
Draft

Colts' New Tight End Explains Unique Background, Relationship with Colts

By Jake Arthur2 hours ago
Nov 27, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Bo Melton (18) gains yards after the catch against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Day Three (and UDFA) Names to Watch for the Colts

By Zach Hicks4 hours ago
Nov 20, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce (12) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the first half at Nippert Stadium.
Draft

Colts' Top Draft Pick Talks Pre-Draft Experience, Joining Team

By Jake Arthur5 hours ago
BeFunky-collage
Draft

Who Are the Colts' Last Five Picks in Rounds 6-7?

By Jake Arthur10 hours ago
Oct 9, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers tight end Jelani Woods (0) pulls in a touchdown pass under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals defensive back Kei'Trel Clark (13) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 34-33. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

TE Jelani Woods Brings Mismatch Weapon Back to Colts Offense

By Andrew Moore13 hours ago
Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce (12) catchers a touchdown as UCF Knights defensive back Quadric Bullard (37) attempts to stop him in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the UCF Knights on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Ucf Knights At Cincinnati Bearcats 130
Draft

WR Alec Pierce Gives Colts the Perfect Complement to Michael Pittman Jr.

By Andrew Moore14 hours ago