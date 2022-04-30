BREAKING: Colts Select Youngstown State TE Andrew Ogletree in Round 6, Pick 192

The Colts have selected Youngstown State tight end Andrew Ogletree with the 192nd-overall pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

The Indianapolis Colts have selected Youngstown State tight end Andrew Ogletree in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 192nd-overall pick.

He is the second tight end that the Colts have selected in this draft, also adding Jelani Woods out of Virginia in the third round.

Ogletree is yet another highly athletic prospect with nice size.

Ogletree joins a Colts tight end room featuring Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Woods, Farrod Green, Eli Wolf, Michael Jacobson, and Nikola Kalinic.

The Colts previously selected Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce with the 53rd pick, Virginia tight end Jelani Woods with the 73rd pick, Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann with the 77th pick, Maryland safety Nick Cross with the 96th pick, and Missouri State defensive tackle Eric Johnson with the 159th pick.

Here are the Colts' remaining selections:

6:216

7:239

What do you think of this pick? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

The Indy Draft Guide is here! Get your copy today!