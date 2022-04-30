BREAKING: Colts Select Missouri State DT Eric Johnson in Round 5, Pick 159

The Colts have selected Missouri State defensive tackle Eric Johnson with the 159th-overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

The Indianapolis Colts have selected Missouri State defensive tackle Eric Johnson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 159th-overall pick.

At 6'5", 299, Johnson is a highly athletic defensive tackle that the Colts got a closer look at while at the Senior Bowl.

The Colts now add Johnson to a defensive tackle group that needs depth behind DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart. He may be able to compete right away with Chris Williams and R.J. McIntosh.

The Colts previously selected Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce with the 53rd pick, Virginia tight end Jelani Woods with the 73rd pick, Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann with the 77th pick, and Maryland safety Nick Cross with the 96th pick.

Here are the Colts' remaining selections:

6:192

6:216

7:239

What do you think of this pick? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

The Indy Draft Guide is here! Get your copy today!