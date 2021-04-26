Reviewing the Colts' Last 5 Draft Picks in Round 7

Horseshoe Huddle
HomeNewsDraftPodcastSI.com
Search

Draft Rewind: Colts' Last 5 Draft Picks In Round 7

These are the last five players that the Colts have selected in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.
Author:
Publish date:

Today brings the final round in our series on the Indianapolis Colts' five most recent picks per round of the NFL Draft as we have reached Round 7.

Over the last week, we've discovered why Colts general manager Chris Ballard is one of the league's most reputable drafters as the ability of him and his scouts to find talent throughout the draft is arguably second to none.

Today, we'll see how he's done at the end of the draft lately.

Refer to the bottom of the page for previous rounds.

Sep 1, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) and offensive lineman Javon Patterson (79) celebrate after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

C Javon Patterson

2019 | Pick No. 246

  • Colts Career Stats: N/A
  • Pro Bowl: 0
  • All-Pro: 0
  • Colts Tenure: 2019-20

Patterson never got much of an opportunity to make it with the Colts after suffering a torn ACL during his rookie summer. He was then let go during roster cuts in 2020 as the Colts decided on other depth on the line. He was then signed to the New York Giants practice squad, released a month later, and has been with the Cleveland Browns ever since. He has spent the majority of his time on the practice squad.

Aug 8, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Jackson Barton (71) prepares to block Buffalo Bills defensive end Eddie Yarbrough (54) during the third quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

OT Jackson Barton

2019 | Pick No. 240

  • Colts Career Stats: N/A
  • Pro Bowl: 0
  • All-Pro: 0
  • Colts Tenure: 2019

Barton made the Colts' practice squad as a rookie, but critical needs along the offensive line caused the Kansas City Chiefs to sign him to their active roster in November. As a result, he got a nice little Super Bowl victory out of the deal later that season. Barton was waived by the Chiefs the next summer before joining on with the Giants, where he currently remains.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Nov 12, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) talks with Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed (45) talk on the sideline during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

LB Zaire Franklin

2018 | Pick No. 235

  • Colts Career Stats: Started 4-of-48 games, 54 tackles, 1 pass breakup
  • Pro Bowl: 0
  • All-Pro: 0
  • Colts Tenure: 2018-Present

Outside of completely unearthing a hidden gem, you hope that your seventh-round picks can just consistently contribute at some level. For the Colts, they've received just that in Franklin. He's been a special teams standout since his rookie year (averaging 328 snaps per year), and he's given the Colts defensive snaps at each of the MIKE, WILL, and SAM linebacker spots. He's also one of the primary leaders of the team and was a captain in 2020.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Matthew Adams (49) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook (12) during the fourth quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. The Colts won, 33-13. The Jacksonville Jaguars At Indianapolis Colts At Lucas Oil Stadium In Indianapolis In Nfl Week 11 Sunday Nov 17 2019

LB Matthew Adams

2018 | Pick No. 221

  • Colts Career Stats: Started 9-of-41 games, 45 tackles (6 for loss), 1 fumble recovered, 2 quarterback hits
  • Pro Bowl: 0
  • All-Pro: 0
  • Colts Tenure: 2018-Present

Adams and Franklin have had similar careers to this point as linebackers who can be thrown in when needed, but who are primarily special teamers. Adams has been one of the Colts' most consistent, important special teams players over the last three years, averaging 268 snaps per year. When given the opportunity to play defense, Adams is a thumper, even though it brings the occasional unjust penalty.

Sep 27, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Rams center Austin Blythe (66) points out a blocking scheme against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

IOL Austin Blythe

2016 | Pick No. 248

  • Colts Career Stats: Started 1-of-8 games, with 89 snaps
  • Pro Bowl: 0
  • All-Pro: 0
  • Colts Tenure: 2016-17

Blythe didn't stick with the Colts after one start in a handful of games, but he's carved out a nice career as a reputable interior lineman with the Los Angeles Rams. He now has moved on to the Kansas City Chiefs where he'll be tasked with helping keep rushers out of Patrick Mahomes' face. The Colts may not have reaped the rewards but they drafted an offensive lineman who's started three straight seasons in the NFL in the seventh round.

How do you feel about the Colts' last five seventh-rounders? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) celebrates after Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jordan Glasgow (59) blocks a kick during the first quarter as the Chicago Bears host the Indianapolis Colts at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Indianapolis Colts Face The Chicago Bears In Chicago On Sunday Oct 4 2020
Draft

Reviewing the Colts' Last 5 Draft Picks in Round 7

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Reviewing the Colts' Last 5 Draft Picks in Round 6

Sep 28, 2019; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Tamorrion Terry (15) runs after a catch for a touchdown during the first half past North Carolina State Wolfpack safety De'Von Graves (14) at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Identifying 3 Late Round Weapons For Colts to Target in NFL Draft

Jan 9, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) and center Ryan Kelly (78) at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter wildcard playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
News

PFF Lists Colts' Roster As Top 12 Ahead of NFL Draft

Oct 6, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jordan Wilkins (20) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Reviewing the Colts' Last 5 Draft Picks in Round 5

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Podcast

PODCAST: More Colts Pre-2021 NFL Draft Q&A

Sep 17, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Frank Gore (23) runs for a touchdown while Arizona Cardinals strong safety Antoine Bethea (41) defends in the first quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Former Colts Safety to Announce Day 2 Draft Pick

Dec 12, 2020; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Davis Mills (15) looks to throw against the Oregon State Beavers during the first half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Identifying 3 QBs For Colts to Target in NFL Draft