Reviewing the Colts' Last 5 Draft Picks in Round 7

Draft Rewind: Colts' Last 5 Draft Picks In Round 7
Today brings the final round in our series on the Indianapolis Colts' five most recent picks per round of the NFL Draft as we have reached Round 7.
Over the last week, we've discovered why Colts general manager Chris Ballard is one of the league's most reputable drafters as the ability of him and his scouts to find talent throughout the draft is arguably second to none.
Today, we'll see how he's done at the end of the draft lately.
Refer to the bottom of the page for previous rounds.
C Javon Patterson
2019 | Pick No. 246
- Colts Career Stats: N/A
- Pro Bowl: 0
- All-Pro: 0
- Colts Tenure: 2019-20
Patterson never got much of an opportunity to make it with the Colts after suffering a torn ACL during his rookie summer. He was then let go during roster cuts in 2020 as the Colts decided on other depth on the line. He was then signed to the New York Giants practice squad, released a month later, and has been with the Cleveland Browns ever since. He has spent the majority of his time on the practice squad.
OT Jackson Barton
2019 | Pick No. 240
- Colts Career Stats: N/A
- Pro Bowl: 0
- All-Pro: 0
- Colts Tenure: 2019
Barton made the Colts' practice squad as a rookie, but critical needs along the offensive line caused the Kansas City Chiefs to sign him to their active roster in November. As a result, he got a nice little Super Bowl victory out of the deal later that season. Barton was waived by the Chiefs the next summer before joining on with the Giants, where he currently remains.
LB Zaire Franklin
2018 | Pick No. 235
- Colts Career Stats: Started 4-of-48 games, 54 tackles, 1 pass breakup
- Pro Bowl: 0
- All-Pro: 0
- Colts Tenure: 2018-Present
Outside of completely unearthing a hidden gem, you hope that your seventh-round picks can just consistently contribute at some level. For the Colts, they've received just that in Franklin. He's been a special teams standout since his rookie year (averaging 328 snaps per year), and he's given the Colts defensive snaps at each of the MIKE, WILL, and SAM linebacker spots. He's also one of the primary leaders of the team and was a captain in 2020.
LB Matthew Adams
2018 | Pick No. 221
- Colts Career Stats: Started 9-of-41 games, 45 tackles (6 for loss), 1 fumble recovered, 2 quarterback hits
- Pro Bowl: 0
- All-Pro: 0
- Colts Tenure: 2018-Present
Adams and Franklin have had similar careers to this point as linebackers who can be thrown in when needed, but who are primarily special teamers. Adams has been one of the Colts' most consistent, important special teams players over the last three years, averaging 268 snaps per year. When given the opportunity to play defense, Adams is a thumper, even though it brings the occasional unjust penalty.
IOL Austin Blythe
2016 | Pick No. 248
- Colts Career Stats: Started 1-of-8 games, with 89 snaps
- Pro Bowl: 0
- All-Pro: 0
- Colts Tenure: 2016-17
Blythe didn't stick with the Colts after one start in a handful of games, but he's carved out a nice career as a reputable interior lineman with the Los Angeles Rams. He now has moved on to the Kansas City Chiefs where he'll be tasked with helping keep rushers out of Patrick Mahomes' face. The Colts may not have reaped the rewards but they drafted an offensive lineman who's started three straight seasons in the NFL in the seventh round.
How do you feel about the Colts' last five seventh-rounders? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!
