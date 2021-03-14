These are Some of Best Options Who Fit Colts in Free Agency

2021 Colts Pre-Free Agency Big Board
The new National Football League year is nearly upon us.
The "legal tampering" period of free agency begins Monday and concludes at 4:00pm ET on Wednesday when teams may begin signing new players to contracts.
Rumors will begin flying on Monday, with players reportedly being spoken for by new teams pretty quickly, if history is any indicator.
With that in mind, Horseshoe Huddle has prepared a big board featuring 20 of the top NFL free agents that fit with the Indianapolis Colts.
According to Over the Cap, the Colts hold the fifth-most salary cap space in the league at $45.8 million, which gives them obvious flexibility with the moves they can make.
Before we proceed, here are the Colts' in-house free agents (unrestricted and restricted):
UFA — DL Denico Autry, QB Jacoby Brissett, TE Trey Burton, CB T.J. Carrie, OL Le'Raven Clark, OT Chaz Green, WR T.Y. Hilton, S Malik Hooker, DE Justin Houston, C Joey Hunt, RB Marlon Mack, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, CB Xavier Rhodes, LB Anthony Walker, S Tavon Wilson
RFA — TE Mo Alie-Cox, S George Odum, WR Zach Pascal, CB Tremon Smith
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|2021 AGE
|CURRENT TEAM
|BREAKDOWN
Nelson Agholor
WR
28
Las Vegas Raiders
The Colts not only need depth at WR, but they need a deep threat. Agholor is a familiar face for new QB Carson Wentz.
Chidobe Awuzie
CB
26
Dallas Cowboys
Awuzie showed in college that he was a strong zone defender, and the Colts are still among the most zone-heavy teams.
John Brown
WR
31
Buffalo Bills
Brown recently mentioned the Colts as a team he's eyeing as a free agent. They could use him as a reliable veteran playmaker.
Corey Davis
WR
26
Tennessee Titans
With Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin receiving the franchise tag, Davis likely becomes more expensive. However, his size and playmaking ability are perfect for the Colts.
Bud Dupree
ED
28
Pittsburgh Steelers
Dupree is one of the better EDs on the market, and his torn ACL in 2020 likely drops his price tag. However, his hand is rarely in the dirt. Would the Colts think he'd fit?
Gerald Everett
TE
27
Los Angeles Rams
The Colts could use a stretch TE, and Everett is a terrific athlete that would fit in well. Those who like Jonnu Smith shouldn't have an issue with Everett.
Kenny Golladay
WR
27
Detroit Lions
Golladay is the top WR on the market, so the Colts would almost certainly get outpriced. Still, he has great size and is one of the best contested catchers in the game.
Shaquill Griffin
CB
26
Seattle Seahawks
Two of the Colts' top four CBs are free agents in Rhodes and Carrie, so they could potentially be in trouble. With his size and physicality, Griffin could be a good replacement for Rhodes.
Hunter Henry
TE
26
Los Angeles Chargers
Henry would be a good fit if the price is right, as he's a quality blocker and can do a little bit of everything as a TE. As for the price, he's likely to get the biggest offer among the TE market.
James Hurst
OT
29
New Orleans Saints
Hurst should be a relatively cheap option who's played extensively at both LT and RT. It doesn't hurt that he's also from the Central Indiana area in Plainfield.
William Jackson III
CB
27
Cincinnati Bengals
Jackson's market should be interesting. He's had times where he's been considered elite by the likes of Pro Football Focus, and he's had periods of inconsistency. For his career, he allows 52.2% completions.
Roderick Johnson
OT
25
Houston Texans
Johnson is one of the Colts' cheapest LT options who could contribute at the bare minimum starting level. He could get them by until they find the long-term answer.
Marvin Jones Jr.
WR
31
Detroit Lions
Jones could help inject some more playmaking ability into the Colts receiving corps as someone who can win 50-50 balls.
Carl Lawson
ED
26
Cincinnati Bengals
Lawson is one of the NFL's bright, young pass rushers. He's got a great blend of explosiveness and strength that could make him a consistent terror next to a guy like DeForest Buckner.
Yannick Ngakoue
ED
26
Baltimore Ravens
Ngakoue is about to potentially be on his fourth team in the last year, but he's more than good enough to find a long-term home. The Colts are beyond familiar with the former AFC South enemy, as they've faced him 10 times in his career.
Russell Okung
OT
32
Carolina Panthers
Okung has been one of the league's most consistent OTs over the last 11 years, averaging a PFF grade of 72.8 per season.
Romeo Okwara
ED
26
Detroit Lions
Okwara is an ascending talent who is now at the correct position and has his body composition right as an NFL player. As such, he's a terrific fit as an edge rusher on the Colts' four-man front.
Jason Peters
OT
39
Philadelphia Eagles
If the Colts are looking for a one-year stopgap to have time for their next long-term starter, Peters could fill that void. At his age, he's not likely to cost much and is familiar with Frank Reich, Carson Wentz and Press Taylor.
Curtis Samuel
WR
25
Carolina Panthers
Samuel has increased both his receiving and rushing output in each of his four seasons. He's a comparable player to Parris Campbell, just healthier to this point in his career. The Colts perhaps having both at the same time could be scary for defenses.
Jonnu Smith
TE
26
Tennessee Titans
He may not be the top free-agent TE name on the board, but he is the best. As a blocker, receiver and with his ability after the catch, Smith might be one of the league's best TEs if made a focal point of the offense..
NOTEWORTHY
There are a few free-agent names that have been connected to the Colts but feel unlikely to be pursued and signed by them.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge defender Shaquil Barrett is a popular target after notching 27.5 sacks and 30 tackles for loss over the last two years, but the defending Super Bowl champions are making him a high priority.
Wide receiver Will Fuller V from the AFC South division rival Houston Texans appears to be in line for a contract too far out of the Colts' range. He's a big-play threat and can beat anyone over the top, but the most games he's played in a season is 14, and that was back as a rookie in 2016.
San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams is arguably the best in the game and he's going to get paid like it. It's hard to imagine Colts general manager Chris Ballard shelling out that money for someone who will be 33 years old when the season begins.
