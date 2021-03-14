These are Some of Best Options Who Fit Colts in Free Agency

These are some of the top fitting free agents that could be available to the Colts when the new league year begins on March 17.

The new National Football League year is nearly upon us.

The "legal tampering" period of free agency begins Monday and concludes at 4:00pm ET on Wednesday when teams may begin signing new players to contracts.

Rumors will begin flying on Monday, with players reportedly being spoken for by new teams pretty quickly, if history is any indicator.

With that in mind, Horseshoe Huddle has prepared a big board featuring 20 of the top NFL free agents that fit with the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Over the Cap, the Colts hold the fifth-most salary cap space in the league at $45.8 million, which gives them obvious flexibility with the moves they can make.

Before we proceed, here are the Colts' in-house free agents (unrestricted and restricted):

UFA — DL Denico Autry, QB Jacoby Brissett, TE Trey Burton, CB T.J. Carrie, OL Le'Raven Clark, OT Chaz Green, WR T.Y. Hilton, S Malik Hooker, DE Justin Houston, C Joey Hunt, RB Marlon Mack, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, CB Xavier Rhodes, LB Anthony Walker, S Tavon Wilson

RFA — TE Mo Alie-Cox, S George Odum, WR Zach Pascal, CB Tremon Smith

PLAYER POSITION 2021 AGE CURRENT TEAM BREAKDOWN Nelson Agholor WR 28 Las Vegas Raiders The Colts not only need depth at WR, but they need a deep threat. Agholor is a familiar face for new QB Carson Wentz. Chidobe Awuzie CB 26 Dallas Cowboys Awuzie showed in college that he was a strong zone defender, and the Colts are still among the most zone-heavy teams. John Brown WR 31 Buffalo Bills Brown recently mentioned the Colts as a team he's eyeing as a free agent. They could use him as a reliable veteran playmaker. Corey Davis WR 26 Tennessee Titans With Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin receiving the franchise tag, Davis likely becomes more expensive. However, his size and playmaking ability are perfect for the Colts. Bud Dupree ED 28 Pittsburgh Steelers Dupree is one of the better EDs on the market, and his torn ACL in 2020 likely drops his price tag. However, his hand is rarely in the dirt. Would the Colts think he'd fit? Gerald Everett TE 27 Los Angeles Rams The Colts could use a stretch TE, and Everett is a terrific athlete that would fit in well. Those who like Jonnu Smith shouldn't have an issue with Everett. Kenny Golladay WR 27 Detroit Lions Golladay is the top WR on the market, so the Colts would almost certainly get outpriced. Still, he has great size and is one of the best contested catchers in the game. Shaquill Griffin CB 26 Seattle Seahawks Two of the Colts' top four CBs are free agents in Rhodes and Carrie, so they could potentially be in trouble. With his size and physicality, Griffin could be a good replacement for Rhodes. Hunter Henry TE 26 Los Angeles Chargers Henry would be a good fit if the price is right, as he's a quality blocker and can do a little bit of everything as a TE. As for the price, he's likely to get the biggest offer among the TE market. James Hurst OT 29 New Orleans Saints Hurst should be a relatively cheap option who's played extensively at both LT and RT. It doesn't hurt that he's also from the Central Indiana area in Plainfield. William Jackson III CB 27 Cincinnati Bengals Jackson's market should be interesting. He's had times where he's been considered elite by the likes of Pro Football Focus, and he's had periods of inconsistency. For his career, he allows 52.2% completions. Roderick Johnson OT 25 Houston Texans Johnson is one of the Colts' cheapest LT options who could contribute at the bare minimum starting level. He could get them by until they find the long-term answer. Marvin Jones Jr. WR 31 Detroit Lions Jones could help inject some more playmaking ability into the Colts receiving corps as someone who can win 50-50 balls. Carl Lawson ED 26 Cincinnati Bengals Lawson is one of the NFL's bright, young pass rushers. He's got a great blend of explosiveness and strength that could make him a consistent terror next to a guy like DeForest Buckner. Yannick Ngakoue ED 26 Baltimore Ravens Ngakoue is about to potentially be on his fourth team in the last year, but he's more than good enough to find a long-term home. The Colts are beyond familiar with the former AFC South enemy, as they've faced him 10 times in his career. Russell Okung OT 32 Carolina Panthers Okung has been one of the league's most consistent OTs over the last 11 years, averaging a PFF grade of 72.8 per season. Romeo Okwara ED 26 Detroit Lions Okwara is an ascending talent who is now at the correct position and has his body composition right as an NFL player. As such, he's a terrific fit as an edge rusher on the Colts' four-man front. Jason Peters OT 39 Philadelphia Eagles If the Colts are looking for a one-year stopgap to have time for their next long-term starter, Peters could fill that void. At his age, he's not likely to cost much and is familiar with Frank Reich, Carson Wentz and Press Taylor. Curtis Samuel WR 25 Carolina Panthers Samuel has increased both his receiving and rushing output in each of his four seasons. He's a comparable player to Parris Campbell, just healthier to this point in his career. The Colts perhaps having both at the same time could be scary for defenses. Jonnu Smith TE 26 Tennessee Titans He may not be the top free-agent TE name on the board, but he is the best. As a blocker, receiver and with his ability after the catch, Smith might be one of the league's best TEs if made a focal point of the offense..

NOTEWORTHY

There are a few free-agent names that have been connected to the Colts but feel unlikely to be pursued and signed by them.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge defender Shaquil Barrett is a popular target after notching 27.5 sacks and 30 tackles for loss over the last two years, but the defending Super Bowl champions are making him a high priority.

Wide receiver Will Fuller V from the AFC South division rival Houston Texans appears to be in line for a contract too far out of the Colts' range. He's a big-play threat and can beat anyone over the top, but the most games he's played in a season is 14, and that was back as a rookie in 2016.

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams is arguably the best in the game and he's going to get paid like it. It's hard to imagine Colts general manager Chris Ballard shelling out that money for someone who will be 33 years old when the season begins.

