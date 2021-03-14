These are Some of Best Options Who Fit Colts in Free Agency

Horseshoe Huddle
HomeNewsHorseshoe Nation+SI.com
Search

2021 Colts Pre-Free Agency Big Board

These are some of the top fitting free agents that could be available to the Colts when the new league year begins on March 17.
Author:
Publish date:

The new National Football League year is nearly upon us.

The "legal tampering" period of free agency begins Monday and concludes at 4:00pm ET on Wednesday when teams may begin signing new players to contracts.

Rumors will begin flying on Monday, with players reportedly being spoken for by new teams pretty quickly, if history is any indicator.

With that in mind, Horseshoe Huddle has prepared a big board featuring 20 of the top NFL free agents that fit with the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Over the Cap, the Colts hold the fifth-most salary cap space in the league at $45.8 million, which gives them obvious flexibility with the moves they can make.

Before we proceed, here are the Colts' in-house free agents (unrestricted and restricted):

UFA — DL Denico Autry, QB Jacoby Brissett, TE Trey Burton, CB T.J. Carrie, OL Le'Raven Clark, OT Chaz Green, WR T.Y. Hilton, S Malik Hooker, DE Justin Houston, C Joey Hunt, RB Marlon Mack, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, CB Xavier Rhodes, LB Anthony Walker, S Tavon Wilson

RFA — TE Mo Alie-Cox, S George Odum, WR Zach Pascal, CB Tremon Smith

PLAYERPOSITION2021 AGECURRENT TEAMBREAKDOWN

Nelson Agholor

WR

28

Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts not only need depth at WR, but they need a deep threat. Agholor is a familiar face for new QB Carson Wentz.

Chidobe Awuzie

CB

26

Dallas Cowboys

Awuzie showed in college that he was a strong zone defender, and the Colts are still among the most zone-heavy teams.

John Brown

WR

31

Buffalo Bills

Brown recently mentioned the Colts as a team he's eyeing as a free agent. They could use him as a reliable veteran playmaker.

Corey Davis

WR

26

Tennessee Titans

With Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin receiving the franchise tag, Davis likely becomes more expensive. However, his size and playmaking ability are perfect for the Colts.

Bud Dupree

ED

28

Pittsburgh Steelers

Dupree is one of the better EDs on the market, and his torn ACL in 2020 likely drops his price tag. However, his hand is rarely in the dirt. Would the Colts think he'd fit?

Gerald Everett

TE

27

Los Angeles Rams

The Colts could use a stretch TE, and Everett is a terrific athlete that would fit in well. Those who like Jonnu Smith shouldn't have an issue with Everett.

Kenny Golladay

WR

27

Detroit Lions

Golladay is the top WR on the market, so the Colts would almost certainly get outpriced. Still, he has great size and is one of the best contested catchers in the game.

Shaquill Griffin

CB

26

Seattle Seahawks

Two of the Colts' top four CBs are free agents in Rhodes and Carrie, so they could potentially be in trouble. With his size and physicality, Griffin could be a good replacement for Rhodes.

Hunter Henry

TE

26

Los Angeles Chargers

Henry would be a good fit if the price is right, as he's a quality blocker and can do a little bit of everything as a TE. As for the price, he's likely to get the biggest offer among the TE market.

James Hurst

OT

29

New Orleans Saints

Hurst should be a relatively cheap option who's played extensively at both LT and RT. It doesn't hurt that he's also from the Central Indiana area in Plainfield.

William Jackson III

CB

27

Cincinnati Bengals

Jackson's market should be interesting. He's had times where he's been considered elite by the likes of Pro Football Focus, and he's had periods of inconsistency. For his career, he allows 52.2% completions.

Roderick Johnson

OT

25

Houston Texans

Johnson is one of the Colts' cheapest LT options who could contribute at the bare minimum starting level. He could get them by until they find the long-term answer.

Marvin Jones Jr.

WR

31

Detroit Lions

Jones could help inject some more playmaking ability into the Colts receiving corps as someone who can win 50-50 balls.

Carl Lawson

ED

26

Cincinnati Bengals

Lawson is one of the NFL's bright, young pass rushers. He's got a great blend of explosiveness and strength that could make him a consistent terror next to a guy like DeForest Buckner.

Yannick Ngakoue

ED

26

Baltimore Ravens

Ngakoue is about to potentially be on his fourth team in the last year, but he's more than good enough to find a long-term home. The Colts are beyond familiar with the former AFC South enemy, as they've faced him 10 times in his career.

Russell Okung

OT

32

Carolina Panthers

Okung has been one of the league's most consistent OTs over the last 11 years, averaging a PFF grade of 72.8 per season.

Romeo Okwara

ED

26

Detroit Lions

Okwara is an ascending talent who is now at the correct position and has his body composition right as an NFL player. As such, he's a terrific fit as an edge rusher on the Colts' four-man front.

Jason Peters

OT

39

Philadelphia Eagles

If the Colts are looking for a one-year stopgap to have time for their next long-term starter, Peters could fill that void. At his age, he's not likely to cost much and is familiar with Frank Reich, Carson Wentz and Press Taylor.

Curtis Samuel

WR

25

Carolina Panthers

Samuel has increased both his receiving and rushing output in each of his four seasons. He's a comparable player to Parris Campbell, just healthier to this point in his career. The Colts perhaps having both at the same time could be scary for defenses.

Jonnu Smith

TE

26

Tennessee Titans

He may not be the top free-agent TE name on the board, but he is the best. As a blocker, receiver and with his ability after the catch, Smith might be one of the league's best TEs if made a focal point of the offense..

NOTEWORTHY

There are a few free-agent names that have been connected to the Colts but feel unlikely to be pursued and signed by them.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge defender Shaquil Barrett is a popular target after notching 27.5 sacks and 30 tackles for loss over the last two years, but the defending Super Bowl champions are making him a high priority.

Wide receiver Will Fuller V from the AFC South division rival Houston Texans appears to be in line for a contract too far out of the Colts' range. He's a big-play threat and can beat anyone over the top, but the most games he's played in a season is 14, and that was back as a rookie in 2016.

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams is arguably the best in the game and he's going to get paid like it. It's hard to imagine Colts general manager Chris Ballard shelling out that money for someone who will be 33 years old when the season begins.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard, shown at his first NFL Scouting Combine since joining the team in 2017, insists draft principles are still the same despite a deviation from the routine to prepare for this week's virtual NFL draft.
News

These are Some of Best Options Who Fit Colts in Free Agency

Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker, shown making a one-handed interception in the 2019 season opener, has a fifth-year contract option for 2021 that GM Chris Ballard has yet to decide upon.
News

These Colts Free Agents May Not Be Back in 2021

USATSI_15276679
News

Colts Boast 8 of NFL’s Top Available Free Agents

Oct 25, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) makes a diving catch in the end zone against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Analyst Urges Colts to Trade for Former First Round TE

Detroit Lions receiver Kenny Golladay is tackled by Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith during the second half Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at Ford Field. Lions Vs Minnesota
News

Bleacher Report Predicts Indianapolis Colts to Make 'Bold' Splash in Free Agency

Nov 12, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) moves in against Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (84) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Insider Urges Indianapolis Colts to Sign Veteran WR in Free Agency

Dec 6, 2020; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) gets a pass away while under pressure from Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
News

New Colts QB Joins Young Receivers for Offseason Workouts

USATSI_15142993
News

Colts Not Expected to Trade for Franchise Left Tackle