Report Reveals if Colts Will Re-Sign Any Homegrown FAs Before New League Year

For anyone expecting any major Indianapolis Colts news between now and next week, you may not want to hold your breath.

According to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, the Colts are not expected to sign any of their own free agents to extensions before the open negotiating period — AKA "legal tampering" period — begins on Monday, March 15.

Although the team would like to bring back some of their own players, they will let their prospective free agents test the market.

The Colts will have budgets set for each position group and free agent player. If the market for any given player becomes too rich for the Colts then they may advise the player that they cannot match and to take the money and run. Otherwise, negotiations with the player will likely continue.

Here are the Colts' in-house free agents according to Spotrac:

Unrestricted

These players may sign with whichever team they choose.

DL Denico Autry, QB Jacoby Brissett, TE Trey Burton, CB T.J. Carrie, OL Le'Raven Clark, OT Chaz Green, WR T.Y. Hilton, S Malik Hooker, DE Justin Houston, C Joey Hunt, RB Marlon Mack, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, CB Xavier Rhodes, LB Anthony Walker, S Tavon Wilson

Restricted

These players may agree to terms with any team and sign an offer sheet, but the Colts have the right to match other teams' offers within seven days. If the Colts do not match, they may receive draft pick compensation from the other team pre-determined by the value they placed on the player at the beginning of free agency.

TE Mo Alie-Cox, S George Odum, WR Zach Pascal, CB Tremon Smith, DT Taylor Stallworth

Exclusive Rights

These players can only sign contract offers from their current team. If their current team does not make an offer, they become an unrestricted free agent and may sign wherever they choose.

WR Ashton Dulin

