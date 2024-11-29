Anthony Richardson: Colts Feel 'Sense of Urgency' For Stretch Run
With a loss to the Detroit Lions last Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts expunged any remaining margin for error.
Sitting at 5-7, the Colts are currently the eighth seed in the AFC playoff picture, two games back of the Denver Broncos for the seventh and final seed. With five games left, the Colts will likely need to win out to have a shot at the postseason.
Luckily for the Colts, it is not out of the realm of possibility that they do win their remaining regular season contests. Indy will likely be favored in all but one game the rest of the way when they take on the Broncos in Denver during Week 15.
If they take care of business and play sound, disciplined football, the playoffs could be there for the taking. Anthony Richardson feels his Colts team is up for the challenge.
"Everything's still on the table for us," Richardson said. "But there's a sense of urgency just getting some W's, stacking them up, because we know that we need the rest of them to get what we want. So, there's definitely a lot of sense of urgency in the building to get this one and just keep stacking them up.”
That task is easier said than done after last week's defeat when the Colts repeatedly shot themselves in the foot with penalties and failed execution. Altogether, the Colts had eight offensive penalties on plays that totaled 98 yards. 79 of those 98 were passing yards on four completions by Richardson. That is a lot of yardage and big plays erased by self-inflicted wounds.
Richardson was pretty animated throughout the game, displaying frustration at the offense's lack of execution. Richardson's frustration was not directed toward any one player. Rather, the Colts' quarterback says his frustration comes from knowing what the team is capable of and failing to produce those results.
"Everybody in the building knows how close we are just to winning games and when it's not going your way, it's like, ‘Man, what can we do just to fix those situations?’" Richardson explained. "There was definitely a lot of times in the past game where we had opportunities to go out there and finish situations, but we didn't make it happen. So, it is a little frustrating at times. But you know, it's part of the game. You have to fight through adversity.”
An adversity the offense has been facing recently is getting Jonathan Taylor going in the running game. Taylor has 92 yards and zero touchdowns on 35 carries over the past two games. An average of 2.6 yards per carry is well below the standard Taylor has set for himself and does not help the Colts win games.
A couple of things can be attributed to Taylor's sluggish stretch. The offensive line has not been playing their best ball. Injuries have hurt the unit, and poor execution has resulted in very few holes for Taylor to run through.
Defenses are also placing a premium on stopping Taylor. While Richardson has succeeded in the running game, defenses are keying in on Taylor to ensure he does not take over the game. It has certainly worked over the last two weeks.
“I think it shuts us down a little bit whenever we can't do what we want to do," Richardson admitted. "We know we want to pass the ball. We know we want to run the ball because we have a good running back over there. So, whenever we can't get that guy rolling, it’s a little tough for us as an offense.
"But we just have to find a way to make it work. Whether that's upfront or even just need zone reads or just even the play called – just got to find a way to make it work.”
The Colts know how important the running game is to their success. Shane Steichen admitted this week that the run game was a major focus for the Colts' offense as they try to get back on track.
"I’ve got faith and trust in everyone we put out there," Steichen said. "It's our job as coaches to put those guys in position to succeed. That's what we looked at heavy this week, looking at ways to get that run game going with JT. It was a huge point of emphasis this week for us. So, we're looking forward to the challenge though this week.”
The Colts will need the running game to get going as they head east to take on the New England Patriots. The Patriots may seem like an easy victory at 3-9, but they have won two of their last five while the Colts are 1-4 in that stretch. The Colts also have not won in Foxborough since 2006, when Richardson was four years old.
This matchup will look much different than the Colts-Patriots rivalry of the 2000s. Instead of Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady, it will be Richardson vs. Drake Maye in a battle of the two youngest starting quarterbacks in the NFL. Richardson is looking forward to the matchup and playing in Gillette Stadium.
"Going and playing New England, that's something I always dreamed about," Richardson remarked. "Always thinking about Tom Brady and the things he’s done for that good team over there. But you know, it's football. It's good football every week. So just why not go out there and have fun?”
The most fun they could have is if Richardson and the Colts can capture a much-needed win before the bye. Everything remains in front of this team; Indy just needs to go and take it.
