Colts vs Patriots Features Battle Between NFL's Youngest QBs
The Indianapolis Colts (5-7) and New England Patriots (3-9) are coming off losses and looking for a victory to start the month of December. With plenty to play for between these once-bitter AFC rivals, there is another interesting narrative from this game: Anthony Richardson and Drake Maye are the youngest starting QBs in the NFL right now. With these gunslingers set to duel it out on Sunday, it's time to dive into each passer and what to expect from an exciting matchup of the NFL's future.
Anthony Richardson
Colts quarterback Richardson hasn't had the smoothest sophomore season in The Circle City. Through eight games played, Richardson's passing metrics are a bit rough to look at, completing 90/191 tosses (47.1%) for 1,402 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. He also has 61 carries for 335 rushing yards (5.5 average) and 3 scores. Richardson needs his offensive counterparts to step up against the Patriots to give him a chance when dropping back. Against the Detroit Lions, Richardson was pressured on around 50% of his dropbacks and didn't get favors from certain receivers and tight ends.
Expect Richardson to perform similarly to his tilt against the New York Jets (20/30 passing for 272 passing yards, 1 TD; 10 carries for 3 rushing yards, 2 TDs). The Patriots aren't a good defense against the pass, ranking 22nd in the league in yards allowed per contest, giving Richardson a great opportunity to have a bounce-back performance. Also, they aren't that stout against the run, averaging 123.1 rushing yards allowed on the ground for 18th in the NFL. Richardson likely won't have receiver Josh Downs (shoulder), so expect Micheal Pittman Jr., AD Mitchell, and Alec Pierce to see plenty of targets from the former Florida Gator.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Drake Maye
Rookie field general Maye was selected by New England third overall in this year's draft and sat initially behind veteran Jacoby Brissett. However, once head coach Jerod Mayo entered Maye into the starting lineup, he showed his athleticism, consistency, and leadership under center. Through eight games Maye has compiled 148/226 completions for 1,458 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. Maye also has done well rushing the football, putting up 286 ground yards on 33 carries for an 8.7 average and a touchdown. Indy's defensive front will be arguably the biggest key to stopping Maye.
The Patriots offense is struggling this year around Maye, and it shows in their last rank in passing offense (167.3 yards per game). However, Maye is still accurate enough with the ball to make defenses pay (65.5%). He also has established weapons in tight end Hunter Henry and wide receiver DeMario Douglas, both of whom are skilled to help Maye make plenty of plays. Expect Maye to attack Gus Bradley's defense and push the ball to challenge Indy's stop troops. While the New England offense tries to operate behind the ground attack and Rhamondre Stevenson, the Colts will likely try everything possible to take that away and put the ownness on Maye.
Bottom Line
Richardson and Maye have plenty of room to grow in their young careers, but Sunday will be a fun matchup. Richardson has struggled to find a rhythm, so can he get back on track with Shane Steichen's offense and the playmakers around him? On the other side, can Maye avoid stalwarts like DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Laiatu Latu, and Kwity Paye behind a faltering Patriots offensive line? These questions and more will be answered as Indianapolis travels to Foxborough to face the Patriots at Gillette to kick off December.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.