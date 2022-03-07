The Indianapolis Colts are looking to upgrade the quarterback position, but what does Carson Wentz want to do?

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to upgrade the quarterback position after an up and down season from starter Carson Wentz.

ESPN NFL Insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter reported last month that Wentz would be moved in March, and general manager Chris Ballard fueled the speculation last week at the NFL Combine.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport wasn't ready to ship Wentz out of Indianapolis yet, but reported that the Colts would be "swinging big" this offseason for a new quarterback.

That report came on the heels of Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly professing his admiration for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Lost in all of this speculation seems to be Wentz himself. Statistically, he had decent season his first year with the Colts. He went 9-8 and threw 27 touchdowns against just seven interceptions.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Wentz seems ready to give it another go with the Colts.

The Indianapolis Colts have remained coy on quarterback Carson Wentz's future with the team, and there is no momentum from the combine that a trade is in the works. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported recently that he expects the team to trade or release him.



Wentz wants to stay in Indy, for what it's worth, and he's not bracing for a move to a new team as it stands. Much could change before the new league year, but right now that's where things stand. - Jeremy Fowler

Wentz carries a large salary cap hit of $28.2 million in 2022 according to Spotrac, but just a $15 million dead cap number. Meaning the Colts could save just over $13 million on the cap if they move on from Wentz this season, adding to their already impressive $37 million in available space.

Fowler was much less definitive than colleagues Mortensen and Schefter on the future of Wentz, leaving the door open for a potential return.

The Colts will be looking to upgrade at quarterback, but can they?

The answer to that question will determine Wentz's future in Indianapolis.