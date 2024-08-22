Colts Finally Grab Safety Help in Latest ESPN Mock Draft
College football kicks off this weekend as hundreds of schools nationwide strive to reach the newly expanded College Football Playoff.
The return of college football also means the return of scouting prospects for the NFL. It is never too early to look toward the NFL Draft and which prospects may be in play for a particular team. For the Indianapolis Colts, that player could range from a tight end to a defensive back and everything in between.
ESPN analyst Field Yates sees the Colts adding to their secondary next spring in his preseason 2025 mock draft. Yates has the Colts selecting Georgia Bulldogs safety Malaki Starks with the No.14 pick. The draft order was determined by ESPN's Football Power Index.
Many Colts fans pleaded for the team to invest more in the safety position this offseason, and don't be surprised if Indy looks that direction next spring -- especially with Julian Blackmon and Ronnie Harrison Jr. scheduled for free agency. Starks has incredible range and instincts, allowing him to play snaps as a deep middle-of-the-field defender. But he also has the power, run-game willingness and force to play as an in-the-box safety. And Starks' tape shows he can handle slot coverage over tight ends and even some wideouts thanks to his elite play speed.- Field Yates, ESPN
Starks burst onto the scene in Athens by becoming a full-time starter as a freshman. From there, Starks has become one of the best defensive backs in the country. In 29 games for Georgia, Starks has tallied 120 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, and 14 passes defended. The five-star recruit was named to the 2022 Freshman All-America First Team by The Athletic and was a 2023 Consensus First-Team All-American.
Starks would immediately upgrade a safety position that currently seems vulnerable for the Colts. Julian Blackmon is coming off a career year and has been phenomenal in training camp, but only signed a one-year deal this offseason. Nick Cross is the other projected starter at safety but has yet to prove he can be the answer at the position.
Starks can play strong and free safety and make plays all over the field. The safety is aggressive in the run game and has the coverage ability to stick with his matchups in the passing games and force turnovers. He is widely seen as the best safety prospect in the draft and could be the only safety selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
A bigger question will be whether or not Starks will still be available when the Colts pick in the first round. If all goes well for the Colts, meaning Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor stay healthy and lead the team forward, the Colts could pick in the 20s or later. At that point in the draft, Starks may not be available to snatch up.
Starks would be a fantastic addition to the Colts' secondary and a pillar for the defense to build around. If the safety position becomes a problem in 2024, drafting Starks, if available, would be a no-brainer.
