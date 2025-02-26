5 Colts Defensive Tackle Targets to Watch at NFL Combine
The Indianapolis Colts are set with their starting defensive tackles next season, with Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner locking up the majority of snaps inside. However, the rest of the depth chart behind them is a major work in progress.
Veteran rotational player Taven Bryan is set to hit free agency while Raekwon Davis is a likely cut for the team. The departure of those two would vacate 689 snaps on the Colts' defense and, aside from Adetomiwa Adebawore, the team lacks internal options to replace the veteran duo. This deep draft class could be a way to add depth to an aging defensive tackle room.
Here are five prospects to watch at the combine that fit the Colts.
Darius Alexander, Toledo
Arguably the biggest riser at the Senior Bowl was Toledo pass rusher Darius Alexander. The 304 pound defensive tackle showcased insane skill at the event, beating offensive linemen of all caliber with his blend of athleticism and polish. He has risen up the ranks to a near top 50 prospect by most draft analysts and could rise up even more with a dominant combine.
Alexander is a bit on the older side, 25 years old his rookie season, but the film is truly electric. He has nine sacks the past three seasons along with an interception that he returned for a touchdown in his final season of play. His ability to play across the interior defensive line and provide pass rush juice would make him a day one contributor for the Colts, even if doesn't start right out of the gate.
To top it all off, Alexander is also from Fort Wayne, Indiana, so coming to the Colts would be a homecoming for the star defensive tackle.
Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon
Caldwell is a dancing bear on film. A true 340 pound defensive tackle with light feet and nimble hips. The production wasn't always there in college, but the Colts desperately need a backup defensive tackle that can simply stop the run. Caldwell can be the guy that the Colts have been looking for since the departure of Al Woods.
Combine week is a massive opportunity for Caldwell to put his athleticism on display. He's known as a run stuffing defensive tackle right now but if he can manage to get under a five second forty time or jump 32+ inches in the vertical, he could fly up draft boards. The movement skills and the flashes are on display on film, he just needs to check the boxes at the combine.
Yahya Black, Iowa
Black is another intriguing behemoth in this draft class. Standing 6'5" and 337 pounds with 35-inch arms, Black has the ideal size and athleticism to develop behind the Colts' starters. He excels as a run defender and has a relentless motor, perfect for a rotational player behind Buckner and Stewart.
Black has some upside as a pass rusher due to his athletic traits, but he will likely just be a rotational run stuffer in the NFL. At the very least, he can be a massive upgrade over what the Colts got out of Davis and Bryan last year, who both graded out among the worst run defenders in football in 2024.
Cam'Ron Jackson, Florida
The theme of today's piece is size at the defensive tackle position. Every player listed so far, aside from Alexander, is at least 330 pounds and Jackson is no different. Standing in at 6'6" 339 pounds, Jackson is an absolute beast on the interior. He struggled to put it all together in college but his size and play speed are perfect to develop behind the Colts' starters.
Jackson needs to improve his leverage and overall refinement, but he could immediately step into a roll as a third defensive tackle. With Lou Anarumo likely to deploy a more two-gap front, players like Jackson, Caldwell, or even Black are a must to add to the room. The Colts simply need to add athletic size to the room in order to succeed next season.
Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee
Omarr Norman-Lott doesn't fit the established mold in this article, but he is intriguing in another way. At just 295 pounds, Norman-Lott may not be as physical as others in this class, but he might be the best athlete at defensive tackle in the draft. He is smooth, fluid, and explosive and can be a star pass rusher in the NFL.
The path for Norman-Lott to succeed in the league is crystal clear, he just needs an opportunity to find a role. The Colts have pass rush snaps and rotational snaps available this offseason to give to an intrguing young player. Norman-Lott should be the star of the week at the combine with his testing and the Colts are bound to be interested in his skill set.
