5 Defensive Ends to Watch for Colts at NFL Combine
The Indianapolis Colts' pass rush was a massive disappointment in 2024, regressing from a franchise record high in 2023. The loss of Samson Ebukam played a massive part in this regression, but several other players also failed to live up to sky-high expectations.
With Ebukam potentially being released this offseason and Dayo Odeyingbo being a free agent, the Colts could turn to the draft yet again to fix their edge rush problems. They may not address this need in round one, but drafting yet another edge rusher could certainly be in the cards for the Colts this offseason.
Here are five edge rushers to watch at the NFL Combine that could fit the Colts this offseason.
Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
If there is one edge rusher in this class that could entice Chris Ballard and the Colts in round one this year, it's Texas A&M's Stewart. He is a massive, 6'5", 285-pound edge rusher with super long arms and unlimited upside. He tore apart the Reese's Senior Bowl this offseason, winning the defensive lineman of the week award that was voted on by opposing offensive linemen.
The biggest problem is Stewart's lack of production in college. He totaled just 4.5 sacks in the past three seasons and has yet to have more than 1.5 sacks in a single season in college. The traits are phenomenal, but there needs to be some production to justify a high pick. Luckily for Stewart, the Colts are a team that rarely cares about college production when it comes to edge rusher (looking at players like Odeyingbo and Kwity Paye in college particularly).
Stewart is going to be one of the best testers in the draft this week, so teams will have to reconcile with his lack of production and weigh it next to his insane traits.
Josaiah Stewart, Michigan
Stewart is a fascinating prospect in this draft class. He is a bit on the smaller side and he has shorter arms, but he is a true energizer bunny that plays with insane strength for his size. A former Coastal Carolina linebacker, Stewart has 30 sacks in his four years of play in college, including 8.5 this past season for the Wolverines.
Stewart is very much a change-up from the typical Colts' mold, but they might need that this offseason. His ability to win as a speed rusher and even mix in some power would be an excellent asset for a Colts' team that just needs some juice.
Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss
Umanmielen may be the pass rusher with the highest upside in the draft. A former four-star recruit, he has been on the NFL's radar since his sophomore season at Florida. He transferred to Ole Miss for his final two seasons, where he notched 17.5 sacks in that time. He's likely to be a second-round pick, but a great combine could get him into the back half of round one.
Umanmielen fits the Colts in every regard, from his arm length to his SEC pedigree. He has outstanding length and his testing should be among the best in the class this week as well. If the Colts want to seriously add even more juice to their edge rush room this offseason, a guy like Umanmielen makes a ton of sense.
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
Ezeiruaku is another fringe first-round edge rusher who checks every single box for the Colts this offseason. He had strong production in college, but his size, length, and performance at the Senior Bowl are sure to entice a team like Indy. If the Colts stick to their typical type of player in the draft, Ezeiruaku could be a prime candidate in a trade back (or maybe even a trade-up from round two).
The rumors in Indy are that Ezeiruaku could be one of the bigger testers this week. He is a fantastic mover on film, and many scouts expect him to put up some truly insane numbers. If he is able to hit high marks in the broad jump and the 10-yard split particularly, I'd expect him to rank quite high on the Colts' final big board.
Jah Joyner, Minnesota
Joyner is a lower tier of player than the other players on this list, but he could be an interesting mid-round option for the Colts. Joyner spent all five years at Minnesota, notching 14.5 sacks in three years as a starter. He also participated in the Senior Bowl this offseason and flashed a bit of his speed and power at the event.
Joyner still needs some development to become a consistent threat off of the edge but he should help himself in Indy with a good week of testing. Factor in his long arms and high motor on film, and the Colts should be plenty intrigued by him in the mid-rounds this draft season.
