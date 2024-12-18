Colts Rookie Ranks Among Worst Pass Catchers in the NFL
The Indianapolis Colts made a few game-throwing plays in their loss to the Denver Broncos. One of those was a double pass that was called by head coach Shane Steichen, executed by wide receiver AD Mitchell, but caught by Broncos defensive end Nik Bonitto.
The play was a disaster, and some were quick to blame Mitchell for taking too long to throw the ball. Whether it was his fault or not, it was a play that summarizes Mitchell's first year in the NFL. The rookie receiver has not lived up to his college numbers or his preseason expectations.
Through 14 games, Mitchell has secured just 20 catches for 254 yards and zero touchdowns. On the ground, Mitchell has four rushing attempts for a measly six yards. Understandably, Mitchell has struggled in a run-first offense, but the numbers get worse the more you look.
Mitchell's 20 catches have come on 49 targets, meaning he has a 40.8% catch rate when targeted. That catch percentage is the 4th-lowest among eligible receivers, ranking him at 188th place (h/t Kevin Bowen | 1075 The Fan).
Among receivers with at least 40 targets on the year, Mitchell ranks dead last. This comes as a shock to most, especially considering the fact that Mitchell had only a 1.8% drop rate in his final season of college.
Obviously, nobody expects perfection. Quarterback Anthony Richardson has had his fair share of accuracy issues and not every ball will be catchable. Even so, there's something amiss with Mitchell's output this season.
"With any young player, there's a progress that [they] go through," said Steichen when asked about Mitchell's level of effort this season. "Sometimes, it takes some guys a little more time than others. He's a hell of a talent and it's just taking a little bit of time right now. We're going to continue to work with him and get those things going."
There's no question that Mitchell has the talent. In his college career, the young star broke out for 1,405 yards and 18 touchdowns while helping bring home two national championships for Georgia. Mitchell has the ability to play winning football; it's just a matter of time before that happens.
Heading into the final three weeks of the season, Mitchell will have opportunities to prove himself. Hopefully, the young Colt can snag a touchdown before the curtain closes on his rookie year.
