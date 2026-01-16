Colts Find New Home for Training Camp in 2027

The Indianapolis Colts have hosted their training camp at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana, over seven summers.

However, that will change after 2026, as the franchise will move to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. The franchise held training camp there during the 2020 offseason.

Here is a brief rundown of what the Colts had to say per the team's website.

"The Indianapolis Colts will be moving Colts Training Camp to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis beginning in 2027.

We've held camp at various offsite locations over the years, but given growing logistical and technological demands, we've found that it makes more sense operationally to host camp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

We'll now join 26 other NFL teams in holding camp at their home practice facilities.

This also means 2026 Training Camp will be our final at Grand Park, so we look forward to incorporating many special moments to celebrate and commemorate the memories we've made during our Westfield era."

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons (38) attempts to bring down Green Bay Packers wide receiver Mecole Hardman (6) on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, at a joint practice during Indianapolis Colts’ training camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the Colts franchise points out, there have been varying areas where the team has held previous training camps during the summer. Below is that list.

1984-1998 | Anderson University

1999-2009 | Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

2010-2017 | Anderson University

2018-2019 | Grand Park

2020 | Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center

2021-Current | Grand Park

This move makes more sense for the Colts, given their home location is Indianapolis, and they will join 26 other NFL teams in having summer training camps in their home practice facility.

Chris Ballard, Indianapolis Colts general manager, talks Friday, July 25, 2025, with Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon during training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's quite tiring to mention this at such a critical juncture, but Indy's final summer at Grand Park may be the most important for the franchise in recent memory.

Following an utter pitfall during the last seven games of the regular season that saw Indianapolis lose every single contest, the team must elevate and hit the ground running for the 2026 campaign.

After an 8-2 start that featured the Colts as the best team in the NFL, quarterback Daniel Jones as a Comeback Player of the Year candidate, and Jonathan Taylor as a potential MVP, injuries destroyed their season.

The most impactful injury came in Week 14 when surging QB Jones tore his Achilles, ending his season.

What followed was a bit of a circus at quarterback.

Former Los Angeles Chargers legend and Colts quarterback Philip Rivers came out of retirement after five years away from the game. While he fought, scratched, and clawed in typical Rivers fashion, he lost all three starts.

To end the year, Indianapolis turned to Riley Leonard with their playoff hopes pureed in a blender. While Leonard exceeded expectations against the Houston Texans, he too lost, 38-30.

Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard speaks with media Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Colts practice facility in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts' upcoming summer will be critical to a great transition into the 2026 regular season. If Indianapolis misses the playoffs again and can't win the AFC South, change is inevitable to the front office and coaching staff.

CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon stated during her end-of-season press conference that the 'sense of urgency for them to deliver and perform has never been higher,' regarding GM Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen.

This essentially means: 'succeed or leave.'

We'll see how things pan out for Indianapolis' last summer training camp at Grand Park in Westfield.

