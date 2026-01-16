Since the Indianapolis Colts whiffed on the playoffs for a fifth-straight year, offseason plans are underway. That includes the 2026 NFL draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in April.

However, one snag for Indianapolis in this year's draft is that they don't have a first-round pick due to the blockbuster trade for cornerback Sauce Gardner.

While Indy doesn't possess a first-rounder this year, they can still do damage in the second round. The Athletic's Dane Brugler believes Indianapolis should address their biggest roster need: edge rusher.

Who does he have them taking you ask? Oklahoma's R Mason Thomas.

"The Colts need more juice off the edge, which just happens to be Thomas’ specialty.

Despite his lack of ideal size, his first-step burst and violent play style would be welcome additions as Indianapolis makes key changes on the defensive side of the ball."

Sep 6, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Owen Heinecke (38) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Thomas was Oklahoma's top-graded player in the defensive trenches during the 2025 season, per Pro Football Focus, with 85.3. He also applied 28 QB pressures and 19 hurries.

He also took the mantle as the best-graded pass-rusher with a phenomenal grade of 90.4. This is the type of edge rusher Indy needs, one who can apply consistent juice off the edge to make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable.

During his 42 games with the Sooners (2022-2025), Thomas put up 65 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 17.0 sacks, four fumbles forced, and two fumble recoveries for defensive touchdowns.

Indianapolis desperately needs edge rusher help in 2026. While Laiatu Latu took a big step in the right direction in year two with the team; every other player in the room was underwhelming.

Kwity Paye took steps backward as a pass-rusher in year five, Samson Ebukam looked like a talent on the wrong side of his prime, Tyquan Lewis proved to be nothing more than a rotational piece, and rookie JT Tuimoloau was hardly on the field (215 snaps).

R Mason Thomas is a Prospect Brad Holmes and the Lions should have interest in:

- Listed at 6’2 249

- Projected Late 1st/Early 2nd

+ Quick first step helps him create immediate separation

+ Natural bend around the corner, maintains balance throughout

+ Good hand fighting… pic.twitter.com/IKRRR5smGH — peyton (@pdubyaa) January 8, 2026

Paye, Ebukam, and Lewis are also free agents in 2026. If the Colts are wise, they will let all three of them find new teams and rebuild the entire defensive end position.

Drafting a player like Thomas is a great start. As for Latu, he's on an upward trajectory and could become a consistent 10-plus sack artist as soon as this year.

For Tuimoloau, Indianapolis will hope he can be far better in 2026 to give the position more youth and promise than relying on aging veterans or underwhelming run defense specialists like Paye.

There hasn't been a player with Indianapolis during the Chris Ballard era who has had 10 or more sacks since Justin Houston with 11.0 in 2019. In short, the Colts are starved for more pass-rushing power.

This type of weakness won't suffice in today's NFL, and general manager Ballard knows this very well.

With his and Shane Steichen's jobs firmly on the line for 2026, they must shore up as many areas on the roster that are lacking efficiency.

There is no position that needs more help than the defensive edge group, so Brugler's assumption that Thomas could become a Colts defender isn't out of the question.

