What a season it was for Sam Darnold 👏



• Led Vikings to 14-3 record and a playoff berth

• 4,319 pass yards, 35 TD, 67.5%

• Top 5 in NFL in passing yards & TDs

• First QB to EVER win 14 games in first season on new team



Made himself a LOT of money 💰 pic.twitter.com/174dHS4EfZ