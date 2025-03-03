Colts Advised to Bring in Pro Bowl QB
The Indianapolis Colts need more competition in the quarterback room with Anthony Richarson. Veteran Joe Flacco is out to test the open market and third-stringer Sam Ehlinger, while a great teacher for Richardson, won't compete to start and is also a free agent.
However, outside free-agent options like Daniel Jones, Trey Lance, and Justin Fields might make sense. But there is one quarterback who will command more than any other field general, Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold.
The cost for Darnold is enough to rule out Indy for this signing, but nothing is off the table for competition according to general manager Chris Ballard.
In a piece from Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News, the Colts go this route and truly give Richardson the biggest reason to improve. Here's what Iyer had to say about the situation.
"The Colts have ample cap space (more than $35 million) and remain lukewarm on Anthony Richardson under offensive-minded Shane Steichen. Darnold can win the job there with his downfield pocket passing and provide a real bridge compared to free-agent backup Joe Flacco."
If the Colts were to sign Darnold, it would take a sizeable chunk of their cap situation. Darnold's market value is a whopping $40.1 million annually (Spotrac). The Colts likely want to see what they have with Richardson before firing away on a contract that expensive.
Iyer continues on Darnold.
"Indianapolis isn't positioned to draft another QB high and needs a solid starting alternative. This would be surprising to many, but on the surface and with the scheme, it tracks."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
If Darnold came to the Circle City, it would be an immediate upgrade given Richardson's lack of experience and 2024 struggles. While Richardson was under par last year, Darnold rocked and rolled with the Vikings.
Darnold finished 361/545 completions (66.2 percent) for 4,319 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and his first career Pro Bowl nomination. While Darnold had access to weapons like Justin Jefferson, he still had to put the product on the field and showed what he can do with a competent team.
However, don't expect Indy to do this. First off, they must ride this out with Richardson. He looked rough during year two, but it's expected given how little he's played football, especially at the professional level.
Second, the team can't turn their back on the youngster due to early injuries and setbacks. The squad still believes he can be the answer and needs to give him a third year to check the boxes. However, if Richardson looks bad or can't stay on the field for more than a handful of games, it might be time to move on.
The Colts need to consider a cheaper free-agent quarterback who will press to start but not expect it like Darnold will after a career year that featured a Pro Bowl. That would be considered bad roster building, and shouldn't occur unless the Colts definitively have no clear starter.
Richardson is in the most critical season of his football life for 2025. If he doesn't grow and show shine as the man under center for Shane Steichen's offense, it's likely curtains on the Richardson experiment.
Along with the quarterback, it probably spells the end of Ballard as general manager and Steichen as head coach, along with other staff and players. The amount of pressure on Richardson's shoulders to succeed is immense and won't be helped by signing a clear-cut starter in free agency.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.