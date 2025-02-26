Analyst Has Colts Paired with 'Dynamic' Free Agent Defender
One of the most pressing areas on the roster for the Indianapolis Colts is the safety. While Nick Cross had what can be considered a breakout season, he needs a dance partner at free safety to put together a tandem that can help Lou Anarumo in year one.
Julian Blackmon isn't the starter he once was, pointing to the draft or free agency to address this major need. High-level talent is available to sign once the door is open, and USA Today's Jacob Camenker has a dynamic option for Indianapolis to acquire, Miami Dolphins free agent, Jevon Holland.
Lou Anarumo's defenses in Cincinnati thrived when Jessie Bates was with the team. He may want to find a similar do-it-all safety with top-tier playmaking skills. Holland fits the bill and would finally fill the Colts' long-time need for a dynamic safety.- Jacob Camenker | USA Today
Holland is arguably the top defender available in free agency, and he'll earn a huge contract for a safety. Per Spotrac, the game-changing name will warrant around $15.1 million annually. The Colts have over $30 million in cap ($31,074,247), but this signing would eat a chunk of that.
However, it might be worth it under a coordinator like Anarumo.
Holland has provided everything from the position, and Pro Football Focus shows his snaps taken as a versatile defender, with 235 in the box, 142 at slot, and 434 at free. In short, Holland can be used in many facets of a scheme.
The ultimate way to address safety would be to sign Holland, retain Blackmon for depth/rotational purposes, and still draft possibly a day-two talent like Xavier Watts (Notre Dame). Talk about a viable position on defense.
In reality, Holland is probably too expensive for Chris Ballard's taste. However, it is one heck of a though to pair him with Cross and still add skill to the defensive secondary.
Holland is a name that will hit the ground running for a defense like Indy's. Last season under Gus Bradley it was a smorgasbord of up-and-down performances, but Holland will fill that need with a bang.
While it's potentially a pipe dream, rule nothing out for the Colts and their 2025 season. Jobs are on the line, and mostly Ballard's. We'll see what the tenured GM does with a defense that needs quite a bit of firepower to operate Anarumo's game plan.
