Colts-Broncos Preseason Game: Most Interesting Players Aside From Anthony Richardson
The Indianapolis Colts will have their first preseason game of 2024 this Sunday, as the Denver Broncos come into town. This game marks the triumphant return of Anthony Richardson to the football field, even though he (and most of the other starters) are only expected to play a series or two.
Even with the starters only taking the field for a handful of snaps, there is plenty of intrigue to go around for this young Colts' roster. These five players especially will draw some attention with their performances on Sunday evening.
Adonai Mitchell-- Wide Receiver
Aside from Richardson, the player bound to draw the most attention on Sunday is wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. Mitchell was the Colts' second round pick in this past draft and he is currently in a competition with Alec Pierce for the starting X receiver position.
Mitchell has had an up and down camp thus far, but the flashes that he has had in one on ones are certainly intriguing. He has the athletic upside and the potential to be a superstar in the NFL, so it should be exciting for him to get his first bit of real game action this weekend.
One more minor note with Mitchell is that he saw the bulk of the starter snaps in the slot on Friday with Josh Downs sidelined due to an ankle injury. While this newfound role in the slot may limit his overall snap count in the first preseason game, it will be interesting to see how he performs in a new position in live game action.
Laiatu Latu-- Edge Rusher
Speaking of promising rookies, pass rusher Laiatu Latu has had a dominant Training Camp this summer. The first defensive player selected in this past draft class, Latu was touted for his pass rush polish and finesse in the draft cycle. Even with the high expctations heading into camp, Latu appears to be surpassing what everyone expected from day one.
Latu is in line to be the Colts' starter at the LEO position, so it remains to be seen how much he actually plays on Sunday against the Broncos. Even if it is just a few snaps or so, the excitement level for this rookie can hardly be contained at this point. The Colts might have a legit pass rushing force off of the edge this season, and this will be the first time the team gets a chance to see him out there in Colts' gear.
Jelani Woods-- Tight End
The last time that tight end Jelani Woods took the football field was way back in January of 2023. Now, nearly a year and a half since, Woods is set to appear in his first game since suffering that devastating hamstring injury last offseason. The former third round pick has to fight his way back into the starting lineup for the Colts, and this Sunday's game is a big step forward for him.
Unlike Latu and Mitchell, Woods should see a healthy amount of snaps this weekend. He has been working with the second team all Training Camp and should remain out on the field well into the second (and maybe even the third) quarter. For a player that simply needs to gain experience and see as much of the field as possible, this could be a strong game for the young tight end.
Evan Hull-- Running Back
Hull was yet another Colts' player that missed the entirety of last season, as he went down with a knee injury in week one of the 2023 season. Hull isn't expected to take on a major role this season for the Colts, but he could lock in a rotational pass down back job with a strong showing in the preseason.
This Sunday's game against the Broncos is the first step for the young back.
Segun Olubi/Grant Stuard-- Linebackers
Stuard and Olubi break the mold a little bit to close out this article. Both players were active for a majority of last season and both seem safe in their roles on the team, but the excitement around these two comes with their play style. These are two old school football players that fly around the field in the preseason, and it's always a blast to see what kind of numbers they can put up in these exhibition games.
Stuard in particular led the Colts with 13 solo tackles last preseason (to go along with a sack and a forced fumble) so let's see if he can top that this time around.
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.