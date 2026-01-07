The Indianapolis Colts ' season may have ended in heartbreak, but there were certainly some silver linings to take away from a tumultuous year.

The Colts' offense in the first half of the season was historically efficient, and a large part of that was thanks to wide receiver Alec Pierce. The fourth-year wideout continued his streak of leading the NFL in yards per reception, this time averaging 21.3 yards per catch.

Pierce became the first receiver since legendary speedster DeSean Jackson to record over 1,000 receiving yards on fewer than 50 receptions. Pierce finished the 2025 season with 47 receptions for 1,003 yards and 6 touchdowns; meanwhile, Jackson had scarily similar numbers in 2010, when he ended with 47 receptions for 1,056 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Alec Pierce joins DeSean Jackson as the only players THIS CENTURY with 1,000 yards on less than 48 receptions...



DeSean Jackson Alec Pierce

▪️47 catches ▪️47 catches

▪️1056 yards ▪️1002 yards

▪️6 TDs ▪️6 TDs pic.twitter.com/o8Fr2g8GHr — Underdog (@Underdog) January 5, 2026

It's been over a decade since the league saw a player gash open opposing secondaries like Pierce does. Pierce got hot over the Colts' final three games, hauling in 8 receptions for 218 yards and 4 touchdowns. No matter who was under center, Pierce proved that he's the WR1 in Shane Steichen's offense.

Pierce only had one reception over 50 yards, which makes this feat even more incredible. Pierce was consistently grabbing 20-30 yards per catch, allowing any Colts quarterback to take the lid off the defense.

Now that he's set to hit the open market, Pierce is expected to draw a ton of interest. The two sides waited until the season was finished to discuss a new contract, which undoubtedly earned Pierce a few more millions.

It was Pierce's first 1,000-yard season, a feat that a Colts receiver hasn't accomplished since Michael Pittman Jr. in 2023. Pierce's meteoric rise had led to questions regarding Pittman's future with the organization.

Pittman has one year remaining on his three-year, $70 million contract he signed in 2024. The Colts will only take on a $5 million dead cap hit if they cut him this spring, meaning they could save over $20 million.

When Pierce was asked about his contract situation, he said he'll rely on guys like Pittman to see how business should be done.

"Yeah, I'll probably be pretty hands off," Pierce said. "I usually let my agents just do the work. And I'm sure I'll talk with some guys on the team – Pitt (Michael Pittman Jr.), DJ (Daniel Jones), stuff like that. Guys who have been through it before. Just lean on them. Get to hear what the process is like and kind of what's normal and whatnot.”

Pittman, on the other hand, left an impromptu message regarding his future.

"I've been here for six years, it's been a good six. I'm hoping it's not, but if this is my last, then I've really had a great time playing here," Pittman said after Sunday's loss vs. Houston. " Every player is self-aware. I know I didn't cut it. And I look back at the first half, I'm like, man, it was going so good. And then something pivoted, it changed, and then it went downhill. So obviously when you have a year like this, I mean, you know that change can come.”

The Colts have an interesting offseason incoming, but keeping Pierce should be a top priority for Chris Ballard.

