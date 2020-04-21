Colts Flashback: Pat McAfee, Jim Gaffigan Pile on Laughs

AllColts
INDIANAPOLIS — Jim Gaffigan earns his living as a stand-up comedian, but former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee knows how to make people laugh, too.

A 2014 Colts.com video in which Gaffigan is on the Indianapolis Colts roster before being cut and consoled by McAfee belongs in the hilarious hall of fame. Check out the video here.

Gaffigan, 53, grew up in Munster and Chesterton in Northwest Indiana, so he was ideal to connect with the Colts on a video in which he’s munching donuts and sandwiches, making fun of Coby Fleener’s first name, not recognizing quarterback Andrew Luck and calling McAfee “Adam,” mistaking him for kicker Adam Vinatieri. And legendary David Letterman provides the ultimate close with an amusing assessment.

Gaffigan’s interaction with McAfee includes the punter giving the comedian an old jersey. Gaffigan comments that the jersey smells like “canal,” a humorous reference to McAfee’s much-publicized in the Broad Ripple Canal.

After the video’s posting in September of 2014, McAfee stayed in character for an entertaining follow-up about playing his part. He kept a straight face when referring to Gaffigan as “the big pale whale” and how McAfee couldn’t believe the comedian didn’t know the punter’s name.

When asked about the jersey gift smelling like canal, McAfee said, “He said that it smelled like some sort of water that allegedly exists. I don’t know what he’s talking about. I think it smelled pretty awesome.”

McAfee concluded that Gaffigan “owes me a hug.”

If there was truth in the video, it was that the dynamic duo are good friends. One month before the video’s debut, McAfee introduced Gaffigan before a stand-up show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Coliseum.

McAfee was a two-time Pro Bowl selection as the Colts punter from 2009 to 2016. He’s since become an entertaining media sports analyst with a popular “The Pat McAfee Show” podcast.

Just like Gaffigan, who still in his biz, McAfee leaves people laughing, too.

Here’s McAfee’s hilarious insults hurled at Tennessee Titans fans in Nashville, Tenn., before announcing the Colts’ third round pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

