Why Colts Are an Inept Organization
The Indianapolis Colts suffered through a disastrous 2022 campaign (4-12-1) to have the chance to draft a franchise quarterback early in the 2023 process. Owner Jim Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard, and head coach Shane Steichen all unanimously agreed to invest in Florida Gators super-athlete, Anthony Richardson.
Immediately the narrative was that, while insanely capable, Richardson would sometimes struggle with mechanics, accuracy, and adjustments while learning the ways of an NFL quarterback. While he only saw limited action before being hurt in 2023, the process had begun. Fast-track to 2024 and the feeling on Richardson's future has drastically changed, with even Steichen showcasing a different tone with Joe Flacco to 'win now,' rather than get through the tough times with Richardson. After another quarterback drama episode, is it safe to say Indianapolis is clueless about its direction as a franchise?
Steichen's Comments Raise Concerns
Steichen's press conference following Richardson's benching was clumsy, awkward, and ambiguous. To say that Steichen isn't the best in front of the media is accurate, but when pressed about why he decided to start Flacco, his answers were interesting.
"I'm just looking at where we're at as a football team. Sitting at .500, with a lot of football left. Just felt that Joe gives us the best chance going forward."
The plan wasn't to go all-in and win the season with a near 40-year-old signal-caller but to get through the lows of Richardson's struggles so Indy could see the highs. Even though Richardson has been brutally inaccurate this year (44.4% completion), he's also seen 10 starts in his young career. Initially, the feeling throughout the Colts' facility was that you learn best from seeing the field, but that philosophy has also changed at a knee-jerk pace. Steichen mentioned that development can also happen when sitting behind a veteran.
"I know I said that and you know, things change there. I think right now sitting back and seeing a veteran that's done it at a high level for a long time, you can develop that way as well."
Steichen is walking back from his previous plan with Richardson. Gardner Minshew was the veteran that Richardson was supposed to learn from while injured, not Flacco when healthy and able. In my humble opinion, Steichen seems to be looking for more answers to perplexing issues than finding a suitable solution for Richardson's development. Starting Flacco simply feels like scrambling for solutions, with a possible wild card postseason exit as the height of potential this year.
The Locker Room Seems Shaken/Confused
When a major switch like who starts at quarterback happens, the most important players should be informed and in the know. But, when considering a player like star pass-catcher Michael Pittman Jr., social media is how he found out about Richardson's benching.
This is unacceptable for Indianapolis to not inform the top names like Pittman before the media. Instead, the former USC Trojan had to double-check with the front office that it was the case. While it seems like a small thing since ultimately, it's Steichen's decision, having such a lackluster approach to updating the squad on team news gives off an awful look professionally and has the chance to smash morale.
For others like center Ryan Kelly, Steichen point-blank informed him of the decision early but chose to keep out other players like Pittman.
While informing Kelly was out of respect for the longest-tenured Colts player, it seems weird that other mainstays like Pittman weren't informed in the same manner. If anything, it shows that perhaps the coaching staff/front office wanted to approach this by layering who they told, and when. Did they not trust Pittman with the information? Is Kelly favored over other players on the team simply because of experience? Yet again, questions are growing like weeds with every day that passes.
The Future Looks Murky (Again)
Since the Andrew Luck era concluded in 2019, Indianapolis has looked blind to fixing their QB woes. Drafting Richardson and getting him valuable reps was supposed to end the unknown of Indianapolis' future, but now the mist is settling in, and nobody can forecast what's next after Richardson's demotion.
If the Colts are so eager to sit Richardson, why push the narrative to start him ASAP in the first place? At the most important position in football, Indianapolis looks like they're convicted in their belief that Richardson can still be the guy despite a mid-season benching in year two. However, on the flip side, it's not that easy for a young quarterback to weather a storm like Richardson is in the middle of.
While there's always the shot that this 'new' plan works out for Richardson, especially since he's so young, there's a great probability it won't. To go back and forth on what to do for field general for five years is exhausting work by Irsay and Ballard, and it might end the Steichen-Richardson era before it grows legs. The hope is that Richardson is strong enough to handle it, but hope isn't tangible, and the Colts want results now.
The Bottom Line
The Colts are indeed inept at this juncture of their franchise history. Whether fans, pundits, players, or coaches want to admit it or not, there's no sustainable plan for their franchise QB in place, or the team's success. In the NFL, tossing ideas into the cosmos and hoping an answer returns is pure foolhardiness.
Indianapolis may prove everyone wrong and turn this situation into pure gold for Richardson and the success of Irsay's team. However, if we're reading into the surface, quotes, feelings, and atmosphere for Indianapolis before their primetime game with the Minnesota Vikings, it's a team that's tired of the drama and looks too similar to 2022 when Frank Reich was canned. We'll see what happens ahead of a tough matchup on the road for the Colts.
