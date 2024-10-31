Colts Get Good, Bad News Ahead of Vikings Clash
The Indianapolis Colts may look like a different team with new starting quarterback Joe Flacco, but familiar faces should be filling the starting lineup ahead of a Week 9 road battle against the Minnesota Vikings.
Thursday's injury report shows positive signs with only one player not participating in practice. Starting left tackle Bernhard Raimann was the lone absence as he continues to recover from a concussion that happened during last week's loss to the Houston Texans.
Across the rest of the offensive line, center Ryan Kelly (calf, knee) and right tackle Braden Smith (knee) both returned to the field as full participants after missing Wednesday's practice. Having both starters play against a Minnesota defense that has the fourth-most sacks (24) this season despite playing only seven games.
In the wide receiver room, Josh Downs (toe) and Michael Pittman Jr. (back) also returned to the gridiron after not participating on Wednesday. Having healthy weapons for Flacco will be necessary as the Vikings secondary gives up the third-most passing yards per game (263) this year.
To round out the offensive side of the injury report, quarterback Anthony Richardson was a full participant for the second-consecutive day. In the same week that he was benched by head coach Shane Steichen, Richardson has had to battle through left hand and left shoulder injuries.
Defensively, three Colts are battling setbacks. On the line, defensive end Genard Avery (foot) continued to be a full participant in this week's practices. Unfortunately, defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring) was a new addition to the report on Thursday and was listed as a limited participant three days before Sunday's game.
In the secondary, cornerback Chris Lammons (finger) was listed as a full participant. Lammons appeared in three games for the Colts' defense and has one forced fumble this season.
Friday's injury report will be a good indicator as to which Colts will be suiting up for a Sunday Night Football game in Minneapolis.
