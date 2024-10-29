Colts Icon Has Stern Messages for Anthony Richardson
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson had a brutal outing against the Houston Texans in a week eight loss to fall to 4-4 on the season. While many pundits, analysts, and experts have essentially picked apart Richardson's bad Sunday afternoon, Pat McAfee may have been the most expressive of the frustrations from watching Indianapolis' offensive struggles at NRG Stadium.
In an episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee broke down the play where Richardson tapped out of the game and aired his feelings.
McAfee said: "I've never seen that before. I've never seen that in my life before out of a quarterback." Multiple talking heads throughout the NFL have shared similar reactions to McAfee's. He later continued:
"An NFL quarterback doesn't tap out of a game, especially if they're able to go play that's kind of a part of the position. That's kind of a thing. You're the face of the franchise, whenever you're tapping out, whenever you're healthy, what message are you sending to everybody in the building? Everybody in the locker room? In the entire city? The fanbase?"
Simply put, Richardson leaving the game for any reason other than an injury that has to sideline him is unacceptable in such an important game as week eight against the Texans. It's also a horrendous look to the teammates and coaches watching their QB. While Indy looked terrible with their passing offense and the receivers had issues helping Richardson, the team wasn't ever completely out of contention to win, falling by only three points. If Richardson and the rest of Shane Steichen's scheme squeeze out an additional play or two, perhaps the game ends differently and the Colts are 5-3 (2-2 divisional).
One final exclamation from McAfee was brief but serious, saying (about Richardson's actions): "You'll get your ass fired brother."
This will be a difficult week for Richardson to field questions about what happened against the Texans. However, the young field general and Indianapolis can't look to the past with a Sunday Night Football primetime matchup ahead against the Minnesota Vikings. We'll see what transpires for Indianapolis as they traverse an ocean of drama and headlines while trying to prepare for a tough opponent on the road.
