Colts' Four-Game Preview to Finish 2024
The Indianapolis Colts have a lot to play for to finish the 2024 campaign, currently sitting at 6-7 and fresh off the Week 14 bye. With this on the brain, it's time to preview the last four games for Indy and what each might entail.
Denver Broncos | Week 15
The Colts' defense must account for the top Denver Broncos pass-catcher Courtland Sutton. In 2024 he's secured 63 of 104 targets for 846 receiving yards (13.4 average) and five scores. Also, running backs Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin have accounted for 813 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
Quarterback Bo Nix will be the top priority for Gus Bradley's defense. The rookie is 277/434 passing (63.8%) for 2,842 yards, 17 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He's also tacked on 304 rushing yards and four more scores (21 all-purpose). Indy must get in the face of Nix with players like DeForest Buckner, Laiatu Latu, and Kwity Paye to have a realistic chance of winning.
As for quarterback Anthony Richardson and Shane Steichen's offense, they'll deal with the league's best defense at sacking the quarterback (47.0), so the offensive line can't afford to have a sub-par or less performance. However, Richardson must take care of the football or risk awkward situations later in the game.
The Broncos have 18 takeaways (tied eighth), so a repeat performance like the one against the New England Patriots can't happen if the Colts want to have their best chance of winning. Indy's playoff hopes lie heavily in a win at Mile High, so expect Steichen to have his troops at their best.
Tennessee Titans | Week 16
The Tennessee Titans don't have the most imposing offense led by quarterback Will Levis and leaky protection, but the Colts can't afford to sleep on any divisional opponent. Levis is helped by the steady hand of running back Tony Pollard, who's accounted for 937 rushing yards and 233 receiving, as well as four touchdowns.
In the passing attack, wide receiver Calvin Ridley is the overwhelming favorite for Brian Callahan's offense, leading with 50 catches for 738 receiving yards (14.8 average) and three touchdowns. Colts' corners Jaylon Jones, Sam Womack III, and Kenny Moore II will likely see Ridley on the outside and slot.
Similar to the Broncos, Steichen's offensive game plan will be met with a tough defense. The Titans rank second in the NFL in yards allowed (291.8 average) and won't make it easy on Richardson to move the football. This is another game where the running approach will be integral to Richardson's success.
Given that Tennessee is somewhat vulnerable to opposing ground attacks (13th - 116.3 yards allowed per game), Richardson and Jonathan Taylor have a shot for big games. We'll see what shakes out in what will likely be a close battle to the end.
New York Giants | Week 17
The New York Giants' 2024 has been swallowed by drama with former quarterback Daniel Jones and lackluster success (2-11), and it shows in their 26th-best offense (301.1 yards per game). Quarterback Drew Lock has taken over since Jones, but the offense is led by rookie pass-catcher Malik Nabers and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Nabers has 80 catches for 819 receiving yards (10.2 average) and three touchdowns. As for Tracy, he's compiled 664 rushing yards on 141 carries (4.7 average) and five touchdowns on the ground. While the Giants' offense isn't threatening, Indy can't allow the rushing attack to set up Lock well in the pocket.
The Giants might be a struggling team, but they possess a strong pass defense led by defensive end Brian Burns. The Giants suffered a major loss when they had to place stalwart defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence on injured reserve, giving Indianapolis a clear target for their ground attack.
The running game has to be established to help Richardson attack the Giants' passing defense. Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce can be X-Factors in putting the offense in good positions.
Jacksonville Jaguars | Week 18
An AFC South game to conclude 2024, the Jacksonville Jaguars are in a similar position to the Titans, sitting at 3-10 without a clear answer of what's ahead. But now that franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence is out for the rest of 2024, Mac Jones is the starter under center going forward.
Jacksonville's offense has been stagnant, but the backfield combo of Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne Jr. has 993 rushing yards and seven touchdowns between them; Indy's run defense has been suspecting, so expect Jacksonville to lean on this. Brian Thomas Jr. is the lone bright spot for the Jaguars' passing scheme, leading with 54 catches, 851 receiving yards (15.8 average) and six receiving touchdowns.
This is a golden chance for Richardson to finish his second season strong against the 31st passing defense (263.5 yards allowed per game). Also, the Jaguars are a mediocre run defense, opening up more opportunities on paper for Steichen's offense to succeed.
Assuming the consistent wide receiver Josh Downs is healthy and playing at this point, expect the former North Carolina Tarheels playmaker to have a sizeable impact in this week 18 battle. Even if Indy will be the favorite in this one, it will be a hard-fought divisional tilt until the end.
