Colts Josh Downs Will Make 2024 Debut Against Chicago Bears
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs plans to make his season debut against the Chicago Bears on Sunday' per James Boyd of The Athletic.
Downs suffered an ankle sprain in the offseason, sidelining him for over a month. The second-year receiver was selected in the 2023 NFL draft alongside quarterback Anthony Richardson, and the two bonded well in little time last year.
Downs caught 68 passes for 771 yards in his rookie season, breaking the single-season reception record for a rookie Colt in the Indianapolis era. His quick speed and agility are much needed in an offense that looked lifeless against the Green Bay Packers last week. After drafting him, wide receiver coach Reggie Wayne said Downs is "the player that I think we were missing."
If Downs can unlock the Colts' offense, Richardson could have another target in the middle of the field on RPO plays. These option plays are fundamental to Indy's success in the passing game, forcing defenses to respect the ground and short game.
"In my opinion, I'm playing this week"- Josh Downs (per Kevin Bowen)
Colts receivers not named Alec Pierce racked up only 64 total receiving yards against the Packers. Aside from finding soft spots in zone defenses, Downs can also be a threat in the deep game with Richardson's arm strength.
If the two can bond the way they did last year, Indy's offense will look much different in an important Week 3 home game against Chicago.
