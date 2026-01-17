Ranking Colts' 2026 Opponents by Difficulty

The Indianapolis Colts ' 2026 opponents are set following a disappointing conclusion to the 2025 season. The second half of the Colts' season was filled with playoff-caliber opponents, which led to a brutal seven-game skid that saw Indianapolis slowly slide out of playoff contention.

Looking ahead to next season, the Colts will face some formidable foes. The Colts are expected to bring back Daniel Jones for another season, so it appears that Indy will try to replicate its early-season success with a similar squad.

Let's take a look at the Colts' opponents, ranking them from easiest to hardest along the way.

Must-Wins

14. @ Cleveland Browns

Similar to the Colts, the Browns finished 2025 with their third-string quarterback under center. Cleveland notched five wins on the year, resulting in the dismissal of head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Cleveland's defense deserves some respect, but they've struggled to find a solution at quarterback since letting go of Baker Mayfield. If the Colts are serious about making the playoffs, games like these are must-wins.

13. Tennessee Titans x2

The Titans also fired their head coach, but rookie quarterback Cam Ward showed flashes of potential in his first season.

Their defense, on the other hand, was absolutely atrocious. The Titans allowed over 28 points per game, but a chunk of those are due to offensive turnovers. The Colts swept the Titans once again in 2025, but they'll need to do the same next season.

12. Vs. Miami Dolphins

The Colts handled business in their season opener against the Dolphins, blowing them out by a score of 33-8. The Dolphins are another team that fired their head coach, and it appears they will also move on from Tua Tagovailoa under center.

The Dolphins could improve, but considering their middle-of-the-pack draft pick, it could be difficult to find a quarterback solution in time for next season.

Not Gimmes, But on the Easier Side

11. @ Washington Commanders

Washington is another team that struggled defensively in 2025. Not only was their defense a nightmare, but quarterback Jayden Daniels ran into constant injury issues, raising concerns about his longevity.

If Daniels is on the field, it'll be a tougher matchup for Indy. The Commanders' offense still has some weapons, although they're aging.

10. Vs. Dallas Cowboys

I've mentioned poor defenses, but there wasn't a single unit as bad as the Cowboys in 2025. Dallas allowed over 30 points per game, which is almost unheard of at the professional level.

The Cowboys' secondary was the worst in the league, but it was counteracted by an explosive offense led by Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens. If the Cowboys lose Pickens in free agency, this matchup becomes much easier for the Colts.

9. @ Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings were stout defensively in 2025, but their quarterback carousel never ended as J.J. McCarthy and Carson Wentz dealt with various injuries.

McCarthy struggled mightily in his first season on the field, which may lead to head coach Kevin O'Connell bringing in some competition in the offseason. The Vikings could also lose defensive coordinator Brian Flores, a former head coach who has already been interviewed by various teams for vacant positions.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

It Starts to Get a Bit Tougher Now

8. @ Pittsburgh Steelers

From a team perspective, the Steelers aren't that great. They don't have an answer at quarterback, and like many other teams on this list, they'll have a new head coach.

That being said, Pittsburgh is one of the toughest road environments. The Colts turned it over six times in Pittsburgh in November, and the same could happen again next season.

7. Vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are a curious case. Offensively, they should be elite. Joe Burrow is one of the best in the league, and he has some incredible weapons in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Unfortunately, the offensive line play and defense are subpar.

If the Bengals can piece together a mediocre defense, they'll be tough to beat. This game being at Lucas Oil gives the Colts a slight edge, but we'll see how the offseason shakes out.

6. Vs. New York Giants

If there's any team I'm buying into in 2026, it's the New York Giants. With Harbaugh at the helm, the Giants could be scary. They have their quarterback situation sorted, they have offensive weapons, they just need a line.

With one of the top picks in the draft, the Giants could build something scary.

True Tests

5. Vs. Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson had an injury-riddled season, but if he can get healthy, the Ravens will still be scary. Their secondary struggled at times, but Kyle Hamilton is capable of making a game-changing play at any moment.

The Ravens are a star-studded team. With a new head coach and some refreshed energy, they could be one of the best offenses in the league on a good day.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars x2

The Jaguars turned things around under Liam Coen. At 13-4, the Jaguars won the AFC South, sweeping the Colts in the process.

Shane Steichen has struggled against Jacksonville. He won a meaningless Week 18 game in January 2025, but when it matters, the Jaguars always seem to get the best of him. The Colts need results against AFC South opponents if they want to make the postseason.

3. @ Kansas City Chiefs

Arrowhead Stadium is always one of the loudest stadiums in the league. The Colts blew an 11-point lead there just before Thanksgiving, a loss that started a landslide.

If Patrick Mahomes is able to recover from his torn ACL, the Chiefs should be in business. They had a down year in 2025, but Mahomes won't allow two consecutive disappointing seasons.

2. Houston Texans x2

The Texans have had the Colts' number for a couple of years now. Ever since that 2023 Week 18 game at Lucas Oil to determine who made the playoffs, the Colts have been the little brother.

The Texans have a league-best defense and a decent passer in C.J. Stroud. Their offense can only improve in 2025, and if they get any better, they could be true contenders.

The Best of the Best

1. @ Philadelphia Eagles

Nick Sirianni loves to coach against his former team. The Eagles may not win games in a pretty manner, but they win them anyways.

Philadelphia is rowdy. The Colts have struggled on the road in big games, but this will be their biggest test. The current Super Bowl champions will be dethroned, but they'll look for revenge in 2026.

Recommended Articles