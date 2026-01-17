Colts' Offensive Guru Could Fly Coop to Eagles

Over the past few years, the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles have been constantly swapping offensive coaches. That trend could continue in 2026.

The Eagles have requested Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter for an interview for their vacant OC position, per NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

"The #Eagles requested an interview with #Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter for their OC job, source says," Garafolo wrote. "Cooter was on staff with Nick Sirianni in Philly in 2021 and this year helped guide an Indy offense that was 8th in passing and scoring while Jonathan Taylor ran for 1,585 yards."

The #Eagles requested an interview with #Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter for their OC job, source says. Cooter was on staff with Nick Sirianni in Philly in 2021 and this year helped guide an Indy offense that was 8th in passing and scoring while Jonathan Taylor ran for 1,585 yards. pic.twitter.com/oEr2bpXANV — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 17, 2026

Cooter worked with Nick Sirianni and the Eagles as an independent consultant in 2021. Cooter's role at the time was to analyze plays from around the league to see what the Eagles could add to their playbook.

Cooter has been with the Colts as an offensive coordinator ever since the team hired Shane Steichen. The two have worked side-by-side in building this Indy offense, but now there's a chance the Colts will have a vacancy to fill this offseason.

Sirianni, as many remember, was the Colts' offensive coordinator from 2018-20 when Frank Reich was head coach. Sirianni left to become the Eagles' head coach in 2021, the same year he brought in Steichen to be the offensive coordinator.

Aug 24, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni (L) shakes hands with Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen (R) after a game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Reich, on the other hand, was the one who started this whole charade when he joined the Colts after winning a Super Bowl as the Eagles' offensive coordinator.

Two years after joining Philadelphia, Steichen left, and he took Cooter with him. Over the three years they've been in Indy, the Colts have had zero postseason appearances and six different starting quarterbacks. The Anthony Richardson project didn't go as planned, and it unraveled their blueprint from the very start.

Cooter helped lead the Colts to a historic offensive start in the first half of the 2025 season. The Colts seldom punted, and it seemed they were putting points on the board every single drive. Cooter has had some success in Indy, but he may be tempted to join an Eagles staff that operates with Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and A.J. Brown.

Jim Bob Cooter was a consultant for the Eagles in Nick Sirianni’s first year as a HC.



He was also on the Chiefs coaching staff with Sirianni back in 2012.



Since he doesn’t call plays in Indianapolis, he is eligible to take the same role in Philadelphia. https://t.co/8xVaNuNXZy — Anthony DiBona (@DiBonaNFL) January 17, 2026

Cooter's prior familiarity could matter as the Eagles look to stabilize and reshape their offense following a turbulent season that ended well short of expectations. The Eagles were knocked out of the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers last weekend, a loss that cost Kevin Patullo his job.

On top of his time spent with Sirianni in 2021, the two were together with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012. Considering their lengthy relationship, I'd say there's definitely a shot that Cooter takes the Eagles job.

Recommended Articles